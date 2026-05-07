Private Lender Law’s DocLab and Baseline Complete API Integration to Streamline Loan Document Generation for Private Lenders

MARLBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Lender Law, a national law firm focused on the private lending industry, today announced a new API integration between DocLab, its automated loan document solution, and Baseline, a leading loan origination and servicing software platform built for private lenders.

Private Lender Law’s DocLab and Baseline have completed a new API integration that connects origination data directly to automated loan document generation, helping private lenders nationwide. Share

The integration allows lenders using Baseline to transfer loan data directly into DocLab, reducing duplicate data entry and helping teams generate customized loan document packages more efficiently. By connecting the loan origination process with Private Lender Law’s document automation system, lenders can move from deal points to loan documents with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency.

DocLab was built specifically for private lenders and is supported by Private Lender Law’s legal team, which maintains lender-specific loan documents across all states and updates documents based on loan types, new jurisdictions, and regulatory changes. Through API connectivity, lenders can now automate the transfer of deal points from Baseline into DocLab, helping reduce administrative work and support faster closings.

“DocLab was created to give private lenders a faster and more reliable way to order and generate loan documents without sacrificing customization or legal oversight,” said Drew Tanner, Partner at Private Lender Law. “By integrating with Baseline, we are helping lenders eliminate unnecessary manual work, reduce the risk of errors, and move loans from origination to closing more efficiently.”

The integration is designed to support lenders that want a more streamlined document workflow while maintaining the flexibility required in private lending. Whether a lender is originating DSCR loans, bridge loans, fix-and-flip loans, ground-up construction loans, or other business-purpose real estate loans, DocLab can be configured around lender-specific documents, deal structures, and state requirements.

“Our mission at Baseline is to give lenders their time back. The integration with DocLab brings automation and accuracy to the origination process. It reduces administrative burden from their teams who can use the time savings to focus on high value activities,” said Shaye Wali, CEO of Baseline. “Some of the largest private lending firms in the nation work with DocLab and Baseline. This integration will result in hundreds of hours saved each month for our mutual customers.”

As private lenders continue to look for ways to close loans faster without adding unnecessary operational burden, this integration gives teams a more efficient path from loan origination to document generation. By combining Baseline’s loan management technology with DocLab’s lender-specific document automation and Private Lender Law’s legal support, lenders can reduce bottlenecks, improve consistency, and create a more seamless closing process.

About DocLab

DocLab is Private Lender Law’s automated loan document solution built for private lenders. The platform helps accelerate loan document generation, reduce manual errors, allow for rapid revisions, and support customized input forms and API integrations. Private Lender Law maintains lender-specific loan documents across all states and updates documents based on loan types, new markets, and regulatory changes.

About Baseline

Baseline is a design-forward loan origination and servicing software platform built for private lending teams. The platform helps lenders manage their loan origination and servicing workflows in one centralized and user-friendly system.