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KBRA Releases Research–RMBS Breakfast Forum: Outlook, Products, and Performance Drivers—KBRA Event Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of its RMBS Breakfast Forum: Outlook, Products, and Performance Drivers, an event focused on the key trends shaping today’s U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market.

The breakfast, which was held on May 5, brought together market participants from across the RMBS ecosystem for a series of panels covering prime, Agency credit risk transfer (CRT), second lien, non-qualified mortgage (QM), investor debt service coverage ratio, and residential transition loan (RTL) securitizations.

The program opened with remarks from Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of ABS and RMBS at KBRA, and Van Hesser, Chief Markets Strategist at KBRA, who framed the RMBS discussion against a macroeconomic backdrop that remains generally favorable but increasingly uneven. Overall, the RMBS market entered 2026 with strong issuance momentum and generally stable credit performance, but also with several crosscurrents that could influence investor sentiment and collateral performance over the balance of the year.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1014787

Contacts

Jeremy Kugelman, Director
+1 646-731-1228
jeremy.kugelman@kbra.com

Tom Reilly, Director
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Jeremy Kugelman, Director
+1 646-731-1228
jeremy.kugelman@kbra.com

Tom Reilly, Director
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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