WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To mark America’s 250th anniversary, the Direct Selling Association (DSA) has released a video,“America at 250: Direct Selling, An All-American Story,“ to celebrate direct selling’s place in the American story.

Be a Part of the Story: “America at 250: Direct Selling, An All-American Story” Calls on Sellers to Protect Their Right to Build on Their Own Terms Share

At a time when policymakers in Washington and the states are deciding how independent work will be defined, DSA is asking direct sellers across the country to submit their stories to DSA and explain why they choose independence over traditional employment.

“Across the country, decisions about independent work are already moving forward. What’s being decided right now is whether people will continue to have the right to choose independence,” said Dave Grimaldi, CEO of the Direct Selling Association. “When someone explains why they pursued independence instead of employment, and how that choice actually works in their life, it helps policymakers understand why the right to choose independence matters.”

By drawing a line from direct selling’s early days to our modern era, the “America at 250: Direct Selling, An All-American Story” video shows how direct selling has long been part of the fabric of America, giving people a way to build business on their own terms across different moments of economic change.

As summarized from the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF) 2026 U.S. Economic Impact Report and 2025 Growth & Outlook Report, direct selling is a vital component of the U.S. economy, generating $34.7 Billion in retail sales.

Direct selling companies can request information here.

Individuals interested in participating can record short videos explaining why they chose direct selling, how they structure their work, and how it fits into their lives. Videos can be uploaded through a dedicated DSA link and may be used in ongoing advocacy efforts.

About the Direct Selling Association (DSA)

We are the collective voice of the visionaries, entrepreneurs, trailblazing women, and innovators comprising the most powerful, people-driven distribution channel in the world. Our mission is to advance a policy and regulatory environment that embraces innovation, protects consumers, and empowers entrepreneurs across America and the globe to build businesses on their own terms.