SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sysdig today announced headless cloud security, the first cyberdefense platform designed for the agentic AI era. Sysdig Headless Cloud Security enables customers to drop the traditional, one-size-fits-all UI approach and equip their AI agents as the primary operators of machine-speed, data-driven cyberdefense. Over the last year, rapid advancements across coding agents such as Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor have driven a surge in user adoption. These intelligent, automated workflows have redefined both the way people work and the flexibility they expect from their tools.

@Sysdig introduces the industry’s first headless cloud security platform built for AI agents. Learn more: https://www.sysdig.com/press-releases/sysdig-headless-cloud-security Share

Sysdig’s headless model fundamentally changes what’s possible for cloud security. It delivers full life-cycle CNAPP (cloud-native application protection platform) capabilities into AI coding agents, removing the traditional UI workflow. It gives organizations the keys to harness the deepest real-time security insight in the industry, feed it directly into their existing workflows, and take action at machine speed.

“The reality is simple: security teams don’t need more dashboards, they need better outcomes. With headless cloud security, we’re rewriting security without the UI,” said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig Founder and CTO. “Sysdig is enabling AI agents to understand your environment, personalize what matters most to you through constant iteration, and take action that immediately reduces risk.”

AI-Driven Threats Demand Headless, Hyper-Personalized Security

Just last year, attacks played out over days or weeks, and vulnerabilities took an average of 23 days to exploit. Today, AI has collapsed that window: attacks are unfolding in under 8 minutes, and vulnerabilities are being weaponized within 10 hours of disclosure. Until now, platforms have not been designed to keep pace with machine-speed threats or understand the nuance of organizations’ unique environments.

Sysdig Headless Cloud Security introduces a new operating model for modern defense where:

Security is hyper-personalized : Every business’ environments, workloads, and priorities are different. Users define how security operates through AI coding agents, not one-size-fits-all interfaces or dashboards.

: Every business’ environments, workloads, and priorities are different. Users define how security operates through AI coding agents, not one-size-fits-all interfaces or dashboards. Security is integrated : Automatic correlation across multiple tools and datasets gives users the flexibility to investigate incidents without being constrained by a single interface or vendor-defined workflow.

: Automatic correlation across multiple tools and datasets gives users the flexibility to investigate incidents without being constrained by a single interface or vendor-defined workflow. Security is continuously learning: Headless cloud security is designed to learn from each interaction and continuously evolve, compounding gains in both intelligence and precision over time.

Like all generational shifts in technology, organizational AI maturity falls along a curve of proficiency. The most AI-proficient security teams are already moving toward headless operating models. They're abandoning vendor dashboards, building custom workflows, and orchestrating security through the tools where they actually work. Sysdig Headless Cloud Security meets these teams where they are, wherever they fall on the proficiency curve, and takes it a step further. From day one, it builds contextual understanding of critical assets, normal behavior, and business priorities, so that every interaction makes the next one more precise. The result is a security program that compounds intelligence over time, with every agent action fully auditable.

This release comes on the heels of Sysdig announcing security for AI coding agents, which equips enterprises to securely adopt coding assistants. So while Sysdig’s headless model enables teams to run security through coding agents, security for coding agents helps them monitor agent behavior and detect risks across cloud and development environments.

The Data You Need, How You Need It

AI agents are only as effective as the data and logic that fuel them. Headless cloud security is built on Sysdig’s deep runtime telemetry, guided by a set of agent skills curated by cloud security and threat research experts, and delivered through plug-ins, command line interfaces (CLIs), Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, and APIs. Security insights collected through kernel-level instrumentation and rooted in open source Falco – the standard for cloud-native runtime threat detection – provide a deterministic, real-time view of cloud activity, powering agents with comprehensive, high-fidelity signals. As a result, AI agents can move confidently from detection to action, with built-in trust boundaries tailored to the enterprise that ensure every move remains auditable and governed.

With Sysdig’s headless model, security moves out of stand-alone UIs and into the platforms where teams already work. AI agents can investigate issues, generate fixes, and coordinate responses across existing platforms like Slack and AI coding agents. With the initial launch of headless cloud security, Sysdig users gain agentic AI-driven capabilities today, such as:

Vulnerability management : Agents prioritize real risk, automatically generate fixes, and assign ownership.

: Agents prioritize real risk, automatically generate fixes, and assign ownership. Posture management : Policies and controls autonomously adapt to business needs, with agents detecting and remediating misconfigurations in real time.

: Policies and controls autonomously adapt to business needs, with agents detecting and remediating misconfigurations in real time. Runtime threat investigation : Agents surface and explain high-signal events, triggering immediate automated response actions.

: Agents surface and explain high-signal events, triggering immediate automated response actions. Guided onboarding: Agents guide users through deployment across cloud and Kubernetes environments.

With the launch of headless cloud security, Sysdig defines a new industry standard. In the AI era, security is no longer about managing dashboards, but about efficiently harnessing the data that moves the needle. Sysdig offers a spectrum of AI-driven security solutions to meet the needs of organizations at any stage of their maturity journey.

To learn more about Sysdig's vision for the future of cloud defense and stay up to date on new agent skills released weekly, visit sysdig.com/headlesscloudsecurity and sign up for the headless cloud security newsletter.

What People are Saying

"The security playing field has fundamentally changed in the world of AI. When I think agentic security, Sysdig’s approach is what I want it to look like. Not another wrapper or dashboard, but rather enhanced with runtime context and agentic AI-driven capabilities that turn signals into something actionable for everyone on my team. Sysdig’s headless security platform is built for where this fight is headed, not where it used to be."

– Jordan Bodily, Manager, Infrastructure Security at Commerce

“Cybersecurity is at an inflection point; entire attacks now unfold faster than we can manually investigate alerts. Traditional cybersecurity models weren’t designed for this pace. In a world in which the time from zero day to exploit is measured in hours, organizations that fail to empower their developers with headless approaches and allow them to address security issues within their existing tool stacks handicap their teams in the post-Mythos era.”

– Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC

“Cloud security has reached the point where adding more tools and alerts only increases operational burdens to efficient risk mitigation in time to stay ahead of threats and attacks. In an age of AI-driven development and AI-driven attacks, enterprises need a fundamentally different model in which autonomous systems can utilize security data while applying the context to triage and act without constant human intervention. Sysdig’s headless cloud security represents a shift from human-centric workflows to machine-native operations to optimize speed and efficiency, which is essential for scaling security to meet today’s demands.”

– Melinda Marks, Practice Director, Cybersecurity at Omdia

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About Sysdig

Sysdig delivers cloud security the right way with open innovation, agentic AI, and the uncompromising truth of runtime. In a world of black boxes and blind spots, Sysdig helps security and development teams prevent, detect, and respond to threats in the moment.

AI is only as powerful as the signals it receives, and Sysdig Sage™ – the first agentic AI analyst for cloud security – is fueled by the deepest runtime intelligence in the industry. It doesn’t just observe. It reasons and acts with the context, speed, and precision that modern teams need to build and defend innovation in real time. Founded by the creators of Falco and Wireshark, Sysdig is trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and is built for those who refuse to compromise on security.