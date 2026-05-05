ParaScript® Partners with ABBYY to Deliver End-to-End Document Intelligence

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, today announced an alliance with ABBYY, combining ABBYY’s OCR and intelligent document processing (IDP) platform with ParaScript’s handwriting recognition and fraud detection capabilities to deliver a unified document intelligence solution that improves accuracy, reduces manual review and strengthens fraud prevention.

“ParaScript and ABBYY each bring more than 30 years of experience in recognition and extraction technologies, reflecting reliability, flexibility and proven performance,” Share

ABBYY is a global provider of IDP and AI-powered OCR technology, widely used by enterprises to extract and process data from documents at scale. Together, the companies deliver a comprehensive approach to document automation, addressing the full spectrum of document types from printed text and structured forms to handwritten content, signatures and payment instruments. Customers benefit from a unified workflow that accelerates processing, reduces operational complexity and improves decision accuracy without replacing existing systems.

The alliance is designed to support organizations across financial services, banking, healthcare, insurance and government sectors, where high-volume document processing and accuracy are critical. Use cases include check and remittance processing, loan documentation, identity verification and complex records management requiring consistent, high-quality data extraction.

“Document workflows are becoming more complex, and organizations need solutions that can adapt without increasing operational burden,” said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “Our collaboration with ParaScript reflects a shared focus on helping enterprises move beyond fragmented approaches and build more intelligent, scalable automation strategies for the future.”

“ParaScript and ABBYY each bring more than 30 years of experience in recognition and extraction technologies, reflecting reliability, flexibility and proven performance,” said David Gerber, SVP of Sales at ParaScript. “This alliance enables organizations to improve accuracy, reduce manual review and better manage complex document workflows, all while continuing to leverage the ABBYY infrastructure they already trust.”

ParaScript’s SDK solutions are already integrated with ABBYY FlexiCapture, ABBYY’s IDP platform, and will soon be available within ABBYY Vantage, its cloud-based IDP platform, enabling faster deployment through pre-built connectors and streamlined implementation.

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.

About ABBYY

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with Process AI and Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY’s 35 years of innovation to turn business data into actionable insights that improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company.