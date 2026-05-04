Toast Announces New Alliance Partnership With Preferred Hotels & Resorts, The World’s Largest Independent Hotel Brand

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the global technology platform built for hospitality, today announced its affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program. This partnership solidifies Toast’s position as a recommended provider of point-of-sale (POS) technology, including software, hardware, and payments, for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, providing the technology foundation needed to power complex, multi-concept hotel food, beverage and retail environments.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts member hotels are renowned for offering guests authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences across its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts. By aligning with Toast for its high performance, flexibility, and Toast Go 3 handhelds with LTE capabilities, Preferred Hotels & Resorts further solidifies its mission to provide best-in-class services and resources to its member properties.

“Seamlessness defines the luxury hospitality experience, requiring technology with both power and precision that delivers personalized, unique and elevated guest journeys,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise at Toast. “For a brand like Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the little things matter as much in a luxury dining room as they do on a poolside patio. Toast provides the technology that enables world-class properties to manage complex, multi-concept operations across multiple countries while delivering unique, unforgettable stays for each individual guest.”

Representing more than 625 luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups in over 80 countries, Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and solutions-focused products and services from trusted partners through its Alliance Partner Program.

For more information about Toast and its solutions for hospitality, please visit the Toast for Hotel Restaurants landing page. For more information on Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner Program, visit Preferredhotels.com/Alliance-Partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with its customers and the planned and future implementation of such business arrangement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

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