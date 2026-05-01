KBRA Releases Research – U.S. Credit Union Industry 2025 Review: Margin Recovery Meets Credit Normalization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining recent performance trends for U.S. credit unions (CU) with over $1 billion in assets, highlighting a meaningful inflection in earnings entering 2026. KBRA believes that 2025 marked a turning point for the CU sector, as margin recovery reestablished core earnings capacity following a period of funding pressure. Improving deposit dynamics, favorable earning-asset repricing, and more balanced loan and deposit growth supported a meaningful rebound in profitability. At the same time, the industry is shifting into a more normalized credit environment as asset quality softens from exceptionally strong post-pandemic levels with pressure concentrated in consumer portfolios. Therefore, elevated credit costs continued to temper overall performance. However, capital levels remain a key source of strength, supporting loss absorption capacity and strategic flexibility. Looking into the second half of 2026, KBRA expects margin performance to remain supportive, though expansion is likely to moderate as asset yields stabilize and funding costs gradually reprice. As a result, sustained earnings performance will increasingly depend on disciplined funding strategies, expense management, and prudent credit risk oversight.

Key Takeaways:

Earnings performance improved in 2025 as net interest margin (NIM) expansion, favorable earning-asset repricing, and easing funding pressures supported stronger profitability, though elevated provision expense continued to absorb a portion of the benefit.

Asset quality continued to normalize, with pressure concentrated in consumer portfolios—particularly auto and unsecured lending—while broader balance sheet performance remained stable and loss trends showed signs of moderation.

Capital levels remained a key strength, supporting loss absorption capacity, internal capital generation, and strategic flexibility.

Consolidation remained steady, with larger institutions continuing to act as primary acquirers as CUs pursued scale and strategic growth opportunities, while CU-bank acquisitions remained a selective role in growth strategies.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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