AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Members of Auto Club Group; Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto Club Florida Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a” (Excellent) of Auto Club Insurance Association (Dearborn, MI) and its wholly owned subsidiaries and affiliates, which are collectively referred to as Auto Club Group (ACG).

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida and Auto Club South Insurance Company. Together these companies form Auto Club Florida Group (Auto Club Florida) and are domiciled in Tampa, FL. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of ACG reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The revision of the outlooks to stable from negative reflects the improvement in operating results over the past two years as the group focused on tightening underwriting guidelines, as well as rating actions, which led to a return to underwriting profitability. ACG is affiliated with various regional American Automobile Association (AAA) clubs and primarily writes personal lines coverages.

The ratings of Auto Club Florida reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. Auto Club Florida’s ratings also consider AM Best’s assessment of the financial support afforded by its ownership group. Auto Club Florida provides Florida policyholders with private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance coverage.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed, with the outlooks revised to stable from negative, for the following members of Auto Club Group:

Auto Club Insurance Association

MemberSelect Insurance Company

Auto Club Property-Casualty Insurance Company

Auto Club Group Insurance Company

Meemic Insurance Company

Fremont Insurance Company

The Members Insurance Company

Universal Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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