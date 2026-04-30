‘King of the Hill’-Themed WD-40® Multi-Use Product to be Introduced at The Home Depot

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WD-40 ® Brand is teaming up with Disney Entertainment to launch a limited-edition “King of the Hill”-themed can, inspired by the beloved adult animated series. This exclusive product will be available at The Home Depot stores nationwide beginning June 1.

The collaboration traces back to a 1998 episode of “King of the Hill,” in which Hank Hill struggles to open a can of the Classic WD-40 ® Product before reaching for a second “backup” handy can from the holster on his belt, a moment that has been referenced, celebrated and shared by fans ever since.

The connection resurfaced when WD-40 Brand asked fans on social media what they wanted to see on a limited-edition can of the Classic WD-40 Product, and "King of the Hill" emerged as the top response. From the product’s appearance in the series premiere to Hank’s “backup can” moment and even a cameo in the show’s recent revival, the product has been part of Hank’s world from the start. The collectable can celebrates the real-world “Hanks” — DIYers, everyday people, pros and anyone who can get the Job Done Right ® .

“WD-40 Multi-Use Product has been a trusted solution for more than 70 years, and our end users have always been at the heart of everything we do,” said Patricia Olsem, Division President, Americas, at WD-40 Company. “The limited-edition can is a celebration of our fans and a way to honor a piece of the brand’s legacy.”

More on the limited-edition can:

The limited-edition can features a familiar element from the show — the neighborhood fence where Hank and his friends often gather — and prominently displays the “King of the Hill” logo alongside the tagline: “Two American icons. One limited-edition can.” The can also showcases the series' iconic animation style with illustrations of common uses on the back, paired with the classic blue, yellow and red colors fans know and love.

Where to get the limited-edition can:

The limited-edition can will be available exclusively at The Home Depot June 1-Aug. 31 nationwide for a limited time or while supplies last. Availability varies by location and online.

For more information, visit wd40.com/kingofthehill, and follow WD-40 Brand on Instagram @wd40brand, Facebook @WD-40, and TikTok @wd40brand, for updates and future product news.

The upcoming 15th season of “King of the Hill” will premiere this summer with all 10 episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

About WD-40 ® Brand

WD-40 Brand offers more than 30 innovative, quality products to get the Job Done Right ® . The same spirit of innovation for solving the toughest challenges, which led to the creation of the Classic WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, also drove the brand to grow its family of offerings to include the WD-40 Specialist ® line – best-in-class products that deliver superior performance for industry professionals. WD-40 Specialist products provide specialized, heavy-duty solutions in factories, facilities, automotive garages, and on farms around the world. The line consists of lubricants, penetrants, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions scientifically designed for the world’s toughest jobs. For additional information about WD-40 Brand products, please visit wd40.com.

About “King of the Hill”

Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.

The series stars Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

“King of the Hill,” from 20th Television Animation, is executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additional executive producers include Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment, and Norm Hiscock. The Emmy®-winning series ran for 13 seasons with over 250 episodes on Fox and all seasons now stream on Hulu.