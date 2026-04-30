iCapital®, With Anthropic, to Power AI‑Driven Client Experience for Alternatives, Structured Investments, and Annuities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform shaping the future of investing, today announced that it is working with Anthropic to advance the next phase of its AI strategy. The integration of Anthropic’s Claude models reflects iCapital’s continued investment in platform capabilities and tools that support participants across the ecosystem and enhance client experience at scale.

The initiative is focused on applying advanced intelligence in a way that builds on iCapital’s existing platform, expanding how advisors, product providers, and their clients engage with education, workflows, and insights across the investment lifecycle.

“AI’s value isn’t novelty—it’s foundational to improving outcomes across the ecosystem and for those who rely on our platform every day,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We chose to work with Anthropic because Claude’s capabilities align with the institutional-grade standards required to do that responsibly. Our AI strategy is focused on supporting advisors and product providers with the tools and technology to help them service their clients more effectively.”

iCapital is working with Anthropic to apply Claude’s strong reasoning capabilities, interpretability, and ability to operate within a complex, compliance‑first environment to power client solutions across its platform. These capabilities are well-suited to iCapital’s data‑rich infrastructure and support the development of practical, enterprise‑grade tools that help advisors and product providers navigate complexity, gain insights, and serve clients more effectively, consistent with iCapital’s longstanding approach to responsible technology adoption.

​​​​iCapital's engineering team has already integrated Claude Code into its development workflows, accelerating build cycles and enabling faster iteration on platform features. That early experience with Claude's capabilities informed the company's decision to apply Anthropic's models more broadly across its platform.

​​​​​​​“We’ve designed iCapital’s AI architecture and strategy to be open and extensible,” said Henrique Francisco, Chief Technology Officer of iCapital. “Our goal is to apply the best technology to the right use cases as this space continues to evolve, while preserving the flexibility we believe is critical for the future.”

Initial applications will focus on workflows targeted at advisors and client enablement as well as product provider engagement.

According to McKinsey’s State of AI 2025 survey2, nearly 90% of organizations are now using AI in some form, yet fewer than 40% report enterprise-level financial impact—highlighting the importance of applying AI in practical, governed ways that deliver real value. iCapital’s approach is centered on doing exactly that.

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes3 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has more than $1.14 trillion4 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including $300.6 billion in alternative platform assets, $251.4 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $589.4 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,300 wealth management firms and 123,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 18 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World’s Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World’s Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, “iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital. This is not intended as and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Securities products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2026 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

____________________ Expand

1 iCapital, Inc. together with its affiliates, "iCapital"

2 McKinsey State of AI Study, 2025

3 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics.

4 As of January 31, 2026