Origami Risk’s P&C Platform Selected by Gramercy Risk Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced Gramercy Risk Management has selected its cloud-native SaaS P&C platform to support its continued growth and expansion. Gramercy, a specialty insurance platform focused on niche and underserved markets, will implement Origami Risk’s full suite, including policy, billing and claims, to consolidate core operations and support both its existing New York contractors' book and new programs planned for launch.

Origami Risk is built to help organizations like Gramercy operate more efficiently and bring new business to market with confidence. Share

Origami Risk was selected by Gramercy Risk following a comprehensive evaluation process that assessed functional requirements, implementation strategy, the platform’s overall fit and ability to support the company’s long-term business objectives. Over the course of the evaluation, Origami Risk demonstrated the breadth and flexibility of its integrated single platform, and its ability to help Gramercy simplify its technology ecosystem and scale efficiently as the business grows.

“Gramercy Risk Management is focused on building a strong foundation for long-term growth, and that requires technology that can grow with us,” said Matt Fishlinger, Founder and COO, Gramercy Risk Management. “Origami Risk’s integrated, cloud-native platform gives us the flexibility to streamline operations across policy, billing, claims and risk management while supporting the launch of new programs and our evolving business needs.”

“We’re honored to support Gramercy Risk Management as they take this important step in updating their core systems,” said Mike Kaplan, Chief Client Officer, Origami Risk. “Their expansion plans require a platform that can unify operations and improve agility, and Origami Risk is built to help organizations like Gramercy operate more efficiently and bring new business to market with confidence.”

Origami Risk’s cloud-native system offers highly configurable solutions on a single, integrated platform, empowering internal and external stakeholders to manage policy administration, rating, billing, loss control, claims administration, reporting, analytics, bureau content management and digital engagement tools in one place.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk, and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimizes workflows for better data, better insights, and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery — helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organizations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

About Gramercy Risk Management

Gramercy is an insurance platform that specializes in the risk-financing of niche and underserved specialty markets. With a focus on operations that includes disciplined underwriting and claims and litigation management coupled with proactive risk management, the Gramercy executive team has amassed a long and successful track record of creating and managing profitable Best A-rated insurance companies.