Sleep Number Launches “To a Good Life’s Sleep™,” its Newest Fully Integrated Campaign and the Next Phase in its Brand Evolution

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) launched its newest marketing campaign, “To a Good Life’s Sleep,” marking the company’s first major integrated campaign in several years and the next phase in its brand evolution.

The campaign spotlights what sets Sleep Number apart: a truly personalized comfort that adapts as your life and your sleep needs change daily. The campaign is inspired by everyday lives and what they might look like in a world that adapts effortlessly and almost magically to each person, just like a Sleep Number bed.

“The benefits of a Sleep Number bed are clear – if your body and your sleep needs change daily, your mattress should too. That’s what sets us apart from others in the industry,” said Amber Minson, Sleep Number’s EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “As we continue to evolve the brand, we are shifting away from feature-centric and utility-based messages to a benefit-focused narrative, and are seeing impactful results, so far. This strategy clearly communicates what makes us different, while also supporting our redesigned portfolio with an integrated brand, product and digital experience.”

Creative Inspired by Our Ever-Changing Lives

Created in partnership with Fallon, the campaign explores a simple question: What if the world worked like a Sleep Number bed, seamlessly adapting to one’s comfort at every step of the day, in every way? Imagine a world that cools someone down when they start to sweat.

At the center is Sleep Number’s differentiated adjustable technology, which allows sleepers to personalize firmness and support and adapt it over time for better alignment, less pressure and more restful sleep. Built for durability and designed to evolve as needs change, Sleep Number beds offer long‑term value that traditional mattresses can’t match.

Spots launching this week across Sleep Number’s owned and paid channels, including linear TV, digital TV, streaming audio and the brand’s social platforms are:

“To a Good Life’s Sleep”: a 30-second and 60‑second brand spot showcasing Sleep Number’s unique ability to adapt to each sleeper over time, reinforcing that great sleep is personal.

ComfortMode™, ComfortNext™ and Climate™ Collection Spots: a 30-second and three 15-second spots highlighting personalized comfort across Sleep Number’s new product line.

Sleep Number Marketing Strategy

The campaign supports Sleep Number’s full portfolio, from more accessible entry‑level options to premium smart beds, by telling a clear, benefit‑led story across every price point.

Modernizing marketing efforts, including leading with benefits-first messaging, is one of the core tenants of Sleep Number’s turnaround strategy. The new marketing strategy continues to demonstrate strength. Sleep Number’s most recent brand tracker, completed in January 2026, showed broad gains despite ongoing mattress category pressure. Brand consideration among premium shoppers increased by 10 percent, the highest in the category, along with the highest level in six years of key consideration drivers including value, quality, aspirational fit, comfort and individualized comfort.

To learn more visit sleepnumber.com.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number® is the leader in personalized sleep wellness. Its mattresses are designed to evolve with each sleeper to help them feel and perform their best. With adjustable firmness, pressure-relieving support and temperature balancing comfort built into every mattress, Sleep Number beds adapt to customers’ changing needs, night after night, year after year.

Backed by almost 40 years of innovation, 1,000+ patents and patents pending, and billions of hours of sleep data, Sleep Number has helped more than 16 million people achieve their best sleep. The fully integrated model ensures quality, durability, and care at every step—from design and craftsmanship to delivery and long-term support.

Sleep Number products are awarded the industry's top recognitions, including ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for mattresses purchased in-store and online, and #1 in comfort, by J.D. Power. In addition, the company is the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL, marking a relationship that leverages players, team partnerships, and league-wide initiatives to amplify brand awareness and drive consumer engagement.

Sleep Number mattresses, bases, bedding, and furniture are available exclusively at its 600 stores nationwide and online. To learn more, visit SleepNumber.com or a store near you.

Forward‑Looking Statements

Statements used in this news release relating to future plans, strategies, events or performance, such as statements regarding the company’s marketing strategy, brand evolution, the expected benefits or impact of its newest integrated campaign, and the company’s broader turnaround initiatives, are forward‑looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K and other periodic reports. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statements.