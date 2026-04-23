OSI Systems Receives $235 Million Homeland Defense Contract

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has been awarded an Undefinitized Contract Action (UCA) with a not-to-exceed value of approximately $235 million for the production and integration of a homeland defense over the horizon radar (OTHR) transmit subsystem. The system is designed to enable long‑range tracking of various target types beyond conventional line‑of‑sight limitations.

OSI Systems’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Mehra, commented, “This award highlights our strengths in critical radio frequency (RF) engineering, advanced manufacturing, and complex system integration for mission‑critical defense applications. We are proud to support a next‑generation sensing program designed to enable reliable, long‑range performance in demanding operational environments.”

This contract is funded at $46 million for initial program execution, with additional funding expected to maintain the program schedule.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through three business segments: Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Its Security division delivers advanced inspection systems, turnkey screening solutions, and comprehensive support services to protect people and infrastructure. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment serves as a global supplier of high-performance optoelectronic solutions and precision manufacturing services for leading OEMs. The Healthcare segment focuses on patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and related services with the goal of enhancing clinical care and patient outcomes. Serving customers in over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.