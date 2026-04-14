American Express Debuts Agentic Commerce Experiences (ACE)™ Developer Kit and Announces Industry-First Protection for Registered Agent Purchases

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express is building for the next era of commerce. As AI agents reshape how Card Members make everyday transactions, the company is bringing its longstanding tradition of trust, security, and service into AI-powered commerce. Today, American Express is introducing an agentic commerce developer kit and announcing Amex Agent Purchase Protection™, an industry-first commitment to extend its backing to Card Member purchases made by registered AI agents across its network.

Introducing the Amex Agentic Commerce Experiences Developer Kit

The Amex Agentic Commerce Experiences (ACE)™ Developer Kit is a framework that provides technical specifications to bring American Express-issued Cards and Membership value into AI-powered interactions with trust and control. Designed for flexibility and interoperability with existing and emerging protocols, the ACE Developer Kit will enable intent-driven transactions with end-to-end visibility across the commerce lifecycle through Amex’s closed-loop network.

“AI agents are beginning to reshape how people discover products and services, plan travel and dining, and make purchases,” said Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Innovation at American Express. “As these capabilities evolve, Card Members and Merchants will expect the same level of trust and security that they always relied on from American Express. The ACE Developer Kit enables this in AI-powered commerce.”

Five Integrated Services Powering the Amex ACE Developer Kit

The Kit will provide select developers with access to integrated services including:

Agent Registration* - to verify AI agents so only trusted agents are authorized to transact on the Amex network.

- to verify AI agents so only trusted agents are authorized to transact on the Amex network. Account Enablement - to allow Card Members to register their Cards for agentic transactions and enable personalized Membership experiences.

- to allow Card Members to register their Cards for agentic transactions and enable personalized Membership experiences. Intent Intelligence - to ensure Card Member purchase intent is accurately captured to support authentication, authorization, and disputes.

- to ensure Card Member purchase intent is accurately captured to support authentication, authorization, and disputes. Payment Credentials - to enable verified AI agents to complete payments on behalf of a Card Member leveraging tokenized credentials.

- to enable verified AI agents to complete payments on behalf of a Card Member leveraging tokenized credentials. Cart Context* - to support the sharing of cart details, before or after a transaction, to enhance validation, authorizations, and dispute investigations.

Backing our Customers in the Agentic Era

American Express’ approach to agentic commerce is rooted in its long history of backing customers in every transaction. Building on this foundation, American Express is announcing an industry-first commitment to offer customers protection for registered agent purchases through Amex Agent Purchase Protection. In the future, if a Card Member authorizes an AI agent to make a purchase and that agent sends American Express the customer’s authenticated purchase intent, American Express will protect eligible customers from charges related to AI agent error.**

“As commerce becomes more agent-powered, trust becomes the defining factor,” said Gebb. “Our goal is to ensure that when an agent acts on a Card Member’s behalf, the identities of both the human and the agent are authenticated and intent is clear – so that every Amex-enabled transaction reflects the backing and seamless experience that define our brand. That’s why we’re introducing Amex Agent Purchase Protection, an industry-first commitment to protect Card Members from registered agent error, as we build the foundation for agentic commerce to scale with transparency, accountability, and confidence.”

Powered by Amex’s Closed-Loop Advantage

“We are made for this moment,” said Gebb. “Our closed-loop network and Membership assets give us a competitive advantage as AI-powered commerce evolves, enabling us to extend the support and seamless experiences Card Members expect from American Express into the agentic era.”

American Express’ closed-loop network – operating as issuer, network, and acquirer – provides direct relationships with millions of Card Members and Merchants, as well as an end-to-end view of every transaction. It positions the company well to holistically manage the challenges agentic commerce presents, enabling the delivery of intent-driven authorizations, enhanced fraud protection, efficient dispute resolution, and strong security features to help protect Card Members and Merchants.

With the Kit, American Express believes Merchants will benefit from lower disputes and chargebacks, driven by greater visibility through its closed-loop network. For Card Members, the Kit is designed to enable granular spend controls right from the Amex app and, over time, to embed Membership benefits, rewards, and offers directly into agent-powered interactions, reinforcing the differentiated value American Express delivers to its customers.

Shaping the Future of Agentic Commerce

American Express is already enabling agentic commerce today, including completing AI-assisted transactions with leading AI platform partners, while collaborating with AI companies and industry associations to help define standards and protocols for a secure, seamless agentic payments ecosystem.

As the company advances its work in agentic commerce, it is focused on three priorities. First, embedding its payment capabilities into emerging AI ecosystems, including through the ACE Developer Kit, to help enable trusted, seamless agent-driven transactions. Second, making its Membership assets discoverable and actionable across leading AI platforms, enabling capabilities such as Resy restaurant booking, and, over time, Amex Offers and American Express Travel. Third, building proprietary AI-powered experiences across its owned platforms to help Card Members access relevant Membership value within AI-driven journeys.

Learn more about the American Express Agentic Commerce Experiences Developer Kit here: http://americanexpress.com/en-us/company/agentic-commerce.

* Services in development

** Terms and conditions will apply

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include American Express’ plans for launching new and enhanced services, capabilities and customer protections, among other matters, contain words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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