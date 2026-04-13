4Front Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI’s LendSmart Auto to Power Deal-Level Vehicle Loan Pricing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisioning, announced today that 4Front Credit Union has selected LendSmart Auto, a new AI-powered auto loan pricing engine, to transform how it prices vehicle loans for its members. The platform moves 4Front away from traditional rate-sheet pricing, which assigns the same rate to all loans within a risk tier, to a deal-level model that prices each loan based on the individual borrower, vehicle collateral, and real-time market conditions.

LendSmart Auto integrates vehicle data at the VIN level, enabling granular analysis of depreciation curves, regional resale demand, auction recovery projections, and loan-to-value exposure for every deal. The engine also incorporates 4Front’s own target return on assets, factoring in deal and operations costs, to ensure that optimized pricing stays within the credit union’s established financial parameters.

“Our members deserve rates that reflect who they actually are and what vehicle they are buying, not just what credit tier they fall into,” said Dave Walters, Chief Lending Officer at 4Front Credit Union. “LendSmart gives us the precision to reward strong collateral and responsible borrowers with better pricing, while making sure we’re protected where real risk exists. That’s a better deal for our members and a stronger portfolio for the credit union.”

“4Front Credit Union is exactly the kind of forward-thinking institution LendSmart was built for, a lender that takes its member relationships seriously and understands that better pricing starts with better information,” Eric Steinhoff, EVP Client Impact, Scienaptic AI. “We’re proud to partner with them and look forward to showing what deal-level intelligence can do for their portfolio.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI was founded in 2014, built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the centre of lending.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI- driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 17 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of 'people helping people'. The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency.

Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.