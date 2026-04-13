OshKosh B’gosh Partners with Basketball Star Tyrese Haliburton, the Ultimate “OshKosh Kid,” to Inspire the Next Generation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OshKosh B’gosh, the iconic children’s brand known for generations of timeless American style, today announced a two-year partnership with basketball All-Star and Oshkosh, Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton. OshKosh B’gosh joined the Carter’s family of brands in 2005 and shares a purpose of embracing the wonder of childhood and uplifting those shaping the future, the partnership celebrates Haliburton’s journey from growing up as an “OshKosh kid” to becoming one of the most exciting young leaders in professional basketball.

Rooted in a shared commitment to community, mentorship, and opportunity, this partnership is intentionally designed as a purpose-led collaboration—not a product collaboration—marking a distinctive approach in a landscape where brand partnerships are often driven by merchandise. Instead, OshKosh B’gosh and Haliburton are coming together to invest in the next generation and the communities that shape them.

“Tyrese’s story is a powerful example of what it means to be supported by a community and to carry that forward,” said Sarah Crockett, Chief Marketing Officer at Carter’s, Inc. “We know it takes a village to shape the next generation, and what makes this partnership so meaningful is how authentically Tyrese shows up for the kids and communities around him—family, or neighbor, they are connected by the shared experience in Oshkosh. He represents the spirit of our brand in a way that is both deeply personal and incredibly inspiring.”

Tyrese Haliburton grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where his connection to community and commitment to uplifting young people began. The partnership reflects those shared values and positions Haliburton not only as the brand’s first multi-year professional basketball ambassador, but as a proof point of what is possible when community investment and opportunity come together.

“OshKosh has always been part of my story,” said Tyrese Haliburton. “Growing up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the brand was everywhere. It represents home, family, and childhood. Signing with the namesake brand makes this moment even more special. It truly feels full-circle, and I’m excited to help inspire the next generation to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.”

The partnership will launch with a campaign celebrating Haliburton as the ultimate “OshKosh Kid,” featuring creative content that highlights his hometown roots and connection to the brand. As part of the partnership, OshKosh B’gosh will work alongside the Haliburton Family Foundation to advance its mission of supporting and uplifting children, with the Carter’s Charitable Foundation serving as the first organization to invest $150,000 in this effort. Together, OshKosh and Haliburton will also activate community-focused initiatives designed to create meaningful impact for youth and families.

Founded more than 130 years ago in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, OshKosh B’gosh has long been synonymous with childhood and American heritage. This partnership reflects a strategic step forward for the brand—honoring its legacy while signaling a new era of cultural relevance, community connection, and continued momentum.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is North America’s largest and most-enduring apparel company exclusively for babies and young children. The Company’s core brands are Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, iconic and among the sector’s most trusted names. These brands are sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s also is the largest supplier of baby and young children’s apparel to North America’s biggest retailers. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available exclusively at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon.com. The Company’s emerging brands include Little Planet, crafted with organic fabrics and sustainable materials, Otter Avenue, a toddler-focused apparel brand, and Skip Hop, baby essentials from tubs to toys. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.