Amentum Powers Ground Systems Operations for NASA’s Historic Artemis II Mission

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) provided critical ground systems operations to NASA on the Artemis II mission, the first crewed flight in the Artemis program. The mission marked a new era in human space exploration, advancing NASA’s objective of a sustainable lunar presence and setting the stage for future deep-space exploration and habitation.

"Amentum is proud to be a trusted partner as NASA takes this historic step forward, combining advanced engineering with operational excellence to enable safe and successful spaceflight.” Share

“Artemis II is a giant leap not just for NASA, but for humanity’s reawakening to human space exploration,” said Mark Walter, president of Amentum’s Engineering & Technology business. “Amentum works at NASA space centers embedding advanced engineering directly into the environments where the nation’s most critical missions are planned, tested, and executed. We are proud to be a trusted partner as NASA takes this historic step forward, combining advanced engineering with operational excellence to enable safe and successful spaceflight.”

Amentum’s ground system support to Artemis II covered complex mission critical areas—from driving the iconic Crawler Transporter and integrating the vehicle on the Mobile Launcher, to deploying NASA’s Emergency Escape System and conducting a full Wet Dress Rehearsal. In addition to ground systems development and preparation, Amentum supported precision hypergolic servicing, or management of rocket fuels and oxidizers, meticulous SLS and Orion testing, closeout activities, and comprehensive system validations. Every operation reflected Amentum’s commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation—hallmarks of the company’s partnership in advancing human space exploration.

Amentum’s involvement extended beyond launch operations. Pre-launch, Amentum supported NASA by conducting scientific research, design, development, and testing for a number of Artemis program elements. Post-mission, Amentum supported NASA and the U.S. Navy with recovering the Orion spacecraft from the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, ensuring the integrity of the vehicle and the safety of its crew as they return to Earth.

The success of Artemis II reaffirms Amentum’s commitment to NASA delivering the engineering innovation, operational excellence, and mission-critical performance required to advance NASA’s long-term goals for sustained lunar exploration and habitation in future deep-space missions.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

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