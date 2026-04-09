Woodchuck Named “Waste Diversion Solution of the Year” In 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodchuck, the AI-powered climate-tech startup redefining how construction and manufacturing industries handle wood waste, today announced it has been awarded “Waste Diversion Solution of the Year” in the 3rd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Woodchuck is proving that construction wood waste is not a disposal problem but a renewable energy asset. Share

Woodchuck was recognized for its AI-enabled waste diversion platform that transforms wood waste into renewable energy by combining AI-driven technology, on-site logistics, and bioenergy partnerships to deliver a scalable, measurable solution that turns waste into clean baseload power. Woodchuck deploys AI-enabled image recognition directly on job sites. Instead of relying on manual sorting, Woodchuck integrates smart containers, sensor technology, and computer vision systems that identify, classify, and track wood waste in real time. This increases diversion rates, reduces contamination, reduces landfill dependency while supplying regional bioenergy facilities with renewable feedstock and generates transparent, auditable data for contractors and project owners.

Woodchuck’s model helps contractors routinely achieve 30–40% cost savings compared to traditional waste hauling while meeting aggressive ESG and diversion targets. Waste becomes a measurable sustainability advantage to help companies win bids on high-profile projects, including EV battery plants and hyperscale AI data centers.

“We’re not just simply diverting waste, but building a circular system where technology, economics, and climate impact reinforce one another. Our solution turns sustainability into cost savings and demonstrates that climate leadership can be both profitable and scalable. Woodchuck’s impact also extends beyond carbon accounting into real community benefits,” said Todd Thomas, Founder and CEO of Woodchuck. “We’re so pleased to accept this recognition from CleanTech Breakthrough. In a sector where landfill has long been the default option, our model supports clean, carbon-conscious biomass energy, helping shift perceptions away from outdated notions of incineration and toward modern, transparent renewable generation.”

By supplying regional bioenergy facilities with consistent, pre-sorted feedstock, the company strengthens local renewable energy ecosystems while also delivering tangible community benefits, including the creation of 50 new green jobs in Michigan across logistics, processing, and technology.

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators accelerating the global transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions reshaping the climate and clean technology ecosystem. From renewable energy and grid modernization to sustainable transportation and energy management, these breakthrough innovations are helping organizations reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency.

This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global growth and investment in climate and clean technology innovation.

“Woodchuck is proving that construction wood waste is not a disposal problem but a renewable energy asset. Construction and demolition sites generate huge volumes of wood waste, with most of it sent to landfills due to inefficiencies in sorting, transportation, and contamination management. As AI-driven infrastructure and renewable energy projects accelerate, waste streams are growing more complex and more visible,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “Woodchuck meets this moment with a practical, field-deployed solution that integrates AI for real-world environments, aligns financial incentives, and produces measurable environmental outcomes. It reframes construction waste from a liability to a resource. We’re proud to name Woodchuck ‘Waste Diversion Solution of the Year!’”

The Waste Diversion Solution of the Year award underscores a broader shift in construction and industrial development: sustainability expectations are moving from aspirational goals to documented performance metrics. Woodchuck’s integrated system aligns economic incentives with environmental outcomes—turning wood waste into renewable energy while delivering transparent carbon data and cost savings.

Major contractors and corporations—including Walbridge, Barton Malow, Ford, and Amazon—have partnered with Woodchuck to meet sustainability targets while improving operational efficiency and bid competitiveness. As hyperscale data centers, EV battery plants, and advanced manufacturing facilities expand across the U.S., demand for measurable waste diversion and carbon reporting continues to grow. Woodchuck’s model provides contractors with real-time data that supports ESG reporting, embodied carbon tracking, and renewable energy documentation.

In 2025 alone, Woodchuck diverted more than 13,000 tons of wood waste from landfills, converting that material into approximately 905 million BTUs of renewable energy.

“This award reflects the reality that climate progress must be practical and measurable,” Thomas added. “We’re proud to help redefine construction waste as a renewable resource and strategic advantage for the builders shaping America’s future infrastructure.”

For more information about Woodchuck and its AI-powered waste diversion platform, visit www.woodchuck.ai.

About Woodchuck

Woodchuck is a climate impact start-up dedicated to empowering contractors, manufacturers, and biomass energy producers by streamlining wood waste diversion and processing. We are committed to leveraging advanced AI technologies to transform waste into valuable resources, reduce landfill usage, and provide a steady, sustainable supply of biomass. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Woodchuck is funded by an investor syndicate led by Mason Fink, Beckett Industries, NorthStar Clean Energy and Alloy Partners. For more information, visit https://woodchuck.ai/.

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.