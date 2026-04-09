AM Best Maintains Under Review With Positive Implications Status for The Fortegra Group, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of The Fortegra Group, Inc. (Fortegra) (headquartered in Jacksonville, FL). Fortegra is a wholly owned subsidiary of its publicly traded parent company, Tiptree Inc. [NASDAQ: TIPT]. The property/casualty operating subsidiaries of Fortegra include Lyndon Southern Insurance Company (Wilmington, DE); Insurance Company of the South (Athens, GA); Response Indemnity Company of California (Redondo Beach, CA); Blue Ridge Indemnity Company (Wilmington, DE); Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company (Scottsdale, AZ); and Fortegra Europe Insurance Company SE (Malta). These companies are collectively referred to as Fortegra P&C Group.

Furthermore, AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company NV (Belgium), Fortegra Insurance UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), and Fortegra Indemnity Insurance Company, LTD. (Turks and Caicos), respectively.

Lastly, AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Fortegra’s life/health operating subsidiaries, which include Life of the South Insurance Company (Athens, GA); Bankers Life Insurance Company of Louisiana (Marksville, LA); and Southern Financial Life Insurance Company (Scottsville, KY). These companies are collectively referred to as Life of the South Group.

The ratings have been placed under review since October 2025 with positive implications, reflecting AM Best’s view that the announced acquisition of Fortegra by DB Insurance Co., Ltd., if completed as contemplated, could enhance Fortegra’s financial flexibility, operating scale and execution capabilities. The action also considers Fortegra’s strategic importance to the prospective parent as a platform for international growth and expansion. The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the close of the transaction and AM Best’s evaluation of parental support, integration plans, and the expected impact on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. As of April 2026, the transaction is ongoing and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. AM Best will continue discussions with management throughout this period.

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