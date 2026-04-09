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AM Best Maintains Under Review With Positive Implications Status for The Fortegra Group, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of The Fortegra Group, Inc. (Fortegra) (headquartered in Jacksonville, FL). Fortegra is a wholly owned subsidiary of its publicly traded parent company, Tiptree Inc. [NASDAQ: TIPT]. The property/casualty operating subsidiaries of Fortegra include Lyndon Southern Insurance Company (Wilmington, DE); Insurance Company of the South (Athens, GA); Response Indemnity Company of California (Redondo Beach, CA); Blue Ridge Indemnity Company (Wilmington, DE); Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company (Scottsdale, AZ); and Fortegra Europe Insurance Company SE (Malta). These companies are collectively referred to as Fortegra P&C Group.

Furthermore, AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company NV (Belgium), Fortegra Insurance UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), and Fortegra Indemnity Insurance Company, LTD. (Turks and Caicos), respectively.

Lastly, AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Fortegra’s life/health operating subsidiaries, which include Life of the South Insurance Company (Athens, GA); Bankers Life Insurance Company of Louisiana (Marksville, LA); and Southern Financial Life Insurance Company (Scottsville, KY). These companies are collectively referred to as Life of the South Group.

The ratings have been placed under review since October 2025 with positive implications, reflecting AM Best’s view that the announced acquisition of Fortegra by DB Insurance Co., Ltd., if completed as contemplated, could enhance Fortegra’s financial flexibility, operating scale and execution capabilities. The action also considers Fortegra’s strategic importance to the prospective parent as a platform for international growth and expansion. The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the close of the transaction and AM Best’s evaluation of parental support, integration plans, and the expected impact on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. As of April 2026, the transaction is ongoing and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. AM Best will continue discussions with management throughout this period.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Yizhou Hong
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1692
yizhou.hong@ambest.com

Edin Imsirovic
Director
+1 908 882 1903
edin.imsirovic@ambest.com

Valentine Gu, AAG
Associate Financial Analyst
+31 20 308 5421
valentine.gu@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Yizhou Hong
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1692
yizhou.hong@ambest.com

Edin Imsirovic
Director
+1 908 882 1903
edin.imsirovic@ambest.com

Valentine Gu, AAG
Associate Financial Analyst
+31 20 308 5421
valentine.gu@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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