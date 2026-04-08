InvestSuite Reinvents Performance Reporting for Advisors and Asset Managers with the Launch of StoryTeller - Shifting Data to Instant Dialogue

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--​For most of the financial industry’s history, performance reporting for advisors and asset managers relied on thick binders, static charts, and quarterly reviews. These told clients what happened — but rarely explained why it mattered. As a result, many investors felt confused or disengaged. InvestSuite, a global wealth management fintech specializing in white-labeled digital wealth solutions, is changing that with the U.S. launch of StoryTeller. This solution shifts investment reporting from data to instant dialogue.

“Performance reporting is one of those bedrock activities advisors and asset managers have provided investors with little to no innovation for many years, which often involves static paper-based presentations,” commented Bart Vanhaeren, chief executive officer, InvestSuite. “InvestSuite set out to disrupt this performative activity with StoryTeller, an evolutionary, compliance-friendly reporting tool that provides engaging, personalized, and multi-format stories that can spark new levels of conversation and understanding between an advisor or asset manager and the end client.”

The new AI-native, compliance-friendly reporting tool turns performance data into automated, engaging stories at scale. These stories can be customized to the client experience, with content, insights, and levels of detail tailored to each client’s investing expertise.

But the platform goes beyond reporting. Alongside every client deliverable, advisors receive a personalized talk track — a curated set of conversation starters, key themes, and contextual insights drawn directly from the client's portfolio data. An integrated AI agent then acts as a real-time thought partner during client conversations, surfacing relevant data points, anticipating follow-up questions, and helping advisors stay focused on what matters most to each individual client. The result is a more confident, informed advisor and a more engaged, valued client relationship.

This API-based solution creates narrative, data-driven reports. Advisors and asset managers can include content validated by firmwide compliance teams and configured to match the advisor's or asset manager’s tone of voice. The output is modular and configurable, and can be packaged based on personal preference as:

Video: Create a compelling story with a narrator, visuals, music, and storytelling video.

Create a compelling story with a narrator, visuals, music, and storytelling video. Podcast: Uses AI-generated voices to review portfolios in a personalized podcast.

Uses AI-generated voices to review portfolios in a personalized podcast. Interactive: An immersive online or mobile format with integrated motion graphics and text.

An immersive online or mobile format with integrated motion graphics and text. PDF: Format the story with engaging narrative text and visuals in a shareable file.

​Generational Shift In Appetite for Performance Reporting

​As technology evolves, generations expect more engaging ways for financial service providers to convey performance reporting. Capgemini’s World Wealth Report notes that next-generation investors value digital engagement—using technology to interact online—and transparency, which means providing clear, accessible information. Accenture research highlights generative AI’s role in delivering tailored explanations (personalized breakdowns), real-time alerts (immediate notifications), and “next best action” insights (guidance on suggested steps). Broadridge studies also show that Millennials prefer ongoing digital communications, such as email and app-based updates, for market and portfolio information.

​“As a former financial advisor, I can validate the fact that whether you work for an RIA, broker/dealer, or private bank, performance reporting is often a cumbersome and time-intensive process that strains the patience, time, and resources of an individual advisor or team,” said David Connor, managing director, North America, InvestSuite. “StoryTeller effectively supports stronger client engagement and retention by giving clients a personalized, educational, and enhanced reporting experience, while the advisor is provided with guidance on their talk track, which leverages AI to give intelligence and insights on the client portfolio performance.”

StoryTeller Advisor and Asset Management Benefits

Transforms static updates into dynamic client experiences by automating portfolio data into clear, contextual narratives.

Seamlessly connects to leading data providers (e.g., Morningstar, Refinitiv, InvestSuite’s Custom Data Service) to retrieve price, portfolio composition, classification, and ESG metrics.

Eliminates manual quarterly reporting by generating ready client narratives via API.

Narrative generation powered by in-house algorithms: Builds tailored stories around returns, attribution, exposures, risk, simulations, and other firm-defined metrics—translating complex data into client-friendly explanations.

Ensures every data point and insight can be validated and approved by compliance.

Ready to Learn More?

If you are an advisor or asset manager, InvestSuite will host a webinar with Bart Vanhaeren, chief executive officer, InvestSuite; David Connor, managing director, North America, InvestSuite; and April Rudin, chief executive officer and founder of The Rudin Group, where you can learn more about how StoryTeller works, the conditions supporting its launch, and how to implement it with your teams to transform performance reporting. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 with confirmed timing forthcoming. Register for further details at https://www.investsuite.com/storyteller-usa and prepare your questions.

​About InvestSuite

InvestSuite is a B2B InvestTech company providing white-label investment platforms and AI solutions to banks, wealth managers, and asset managers. Its product suite includes Self Investor, Robo Advisor, StoryTeller, Portfolio Optimizer, and Charlie, powered by InvestSuite Intelligence, the company's AI platform for digital wealth. InvestSuite is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

​For more information, visit: https://www.investsuite.com/