Winamp Group: Bridger Accelerates Global Expansion with Second Wave of Rights Agreements

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a second wave of strategic agreements for Bridger, its copyright management platform, shortly after its initial announcement marking the launch of its offline rights rollout.

Following its first batch of partnerships with BMI, SUISA, MCT and ABRAMUS, announced around 10 days ago, Bridger is already accelerating with new agreements across key territories, including SACM (Mexico), ZAiKS (Poland), Abramus Digital (Brazil), VCPMC (Vietnam) and SAMRO (Southern Africa), further expanding its global footprint across both online and offline rights.

This rapid expansion is made possible by Bridger’s recent affiliation with CISAC as a Rights Management Entity (RME Client), enabling direct relationships with collective management organizations worldwide and significantly accelerating the deployment of its global network.

These new agreements reflect a targeted, execution-driven rollout of rights coverage:

in Mexico, SACM covers mechanical and performance rights both online and offline;

in Poland, ZAiKS focuses on offline mechanical and performance rights;

in Brazil, Abramus Digital extends online mechanical rights, achieving full digital coverage;

in Vietnam, VCPMC enables the collection of offline mechanical and performance rights;

and in Southern Africa, SAMRO covers offline performance rights, marking Bridger’s entry into the region.

With two waves of agreements signed in a matter of days, Bridger is executing at speed on a clear ambition: becoming the rights management platform with the broadest global coverage in the music industry. Each new partnership expands the scope of rights it can manage and monetize, unlocking additional revenue streams for creators while improving collection efficiency.

This growing coverage also strengthens Bridger’s commercial attractiveness. By offering a more complete rights management solution, the platform is able to attract more creators and rights holders, who can then benefit from the full Winamp for Creators ecosystem, including other monetization tools and marketing solutions.

This second wave marks a clear acceleration in Bridger’s roadmap, with additional agreements already in progress and expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as the Group continues to scale its global rights infrastructure.

“Our affiliation with CISAC has been a key accelerator, allowing us to rapidly establish direct relationships with leading societies worldwide. » commented Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group. « In just a matter of days, we have significantly expanded our global coverage across multiple continents. Our ambition is clear: to build the most comprehensive rights management platform in the industry. The broader our coverage, the stronger our value proposition — and the faster we can grow our creator base. This momentum will continue in the coming weeks.”

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger’s mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger - www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp – www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue—all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.