Better Mortgage Renews and Increases Warehouse Facility to $350 Million, Grows Total Warehouse Capacity to $850 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) (“Better,” “Better Mortgage,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today announced the successful one-year renewal of its warehouse credit facility with a leading global investment firm, increasing the Company’s capacity of that facility from $250 million to $350 million.

The expansion comes after the Company grew its total warehouse capacity to $750 million the week prior. Following this renewal, the Company's total warehouse capacity will increase from $750 million to $850 million, providing greater funding certainty as the Company continues to scale origination volume.

Notably, a portion of the facility is committed, signaling the strength of the lender relationship and conviction in Better’s business at an important moment of growth.

"We have renewed all of our warehouse lines and increased capacity by over $275 million in the last three months. We appreciate the continued support of our lending partners and belief in Better’s growth trajectory,” said Rob Wilson, Treasurer.

“We are thankful to our lending partners for leaning into and doubling down on Better in a tough macro and credit environment,” said Vishal Garg, CEO and Founder. “The consistent growth of our warehouse lines and total warehouse capacity is a clear signal that our lending partners recognize the progress Better has made in advancing AI adoption across the mortgage industry.”

About Better Home & Finance Holding Company

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) is the first AI-native mortgage and home equity finance platform, and first fintech to fund more than $110 billion in loan volume. Since 2016, Better has leveraged its industry-leading AI platform, Tinman®, to achieve a singular mission of making homeownership cheaper, faster, and easier for all Americans. Tinman® allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. In addition, Betsy™, leveraging Tinman MCP, the first AI loan agent built exclusively for the mortgage industry, is revolutionizing the homebuying journey by delivering timely application status updates to consumers, answering questions, and moving their loan application along 24/7/365. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo and Non-QM mortgage and home equity loans. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

For more information, follow @betterdotcom on Instagram and TikTok and @tinmanAI on X.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements and expectations regarding origination volume growth and borrower demand. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. These risks and uncertainties included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which is available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Better to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Better undertakes no obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.