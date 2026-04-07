CollisionRight and asTech® Announce Partnership for Scanning and ADAS Calibration

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CollisionRight LLC, a leading regional multi-shop collision repair operator, and asTech®, driven by Repairify, a global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, and programming solutions, today announced a partnership to deploy asTech’s scanning and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration technology throughout the growing CollisionRight network. The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to safe, proper vehicle repair. asTech’s technology will ensure accurate and consistent scans and calibrations, while seamless integration with CollisionRight’s operating model will support efficient rollout and long-term scalability.

CollisionRight and asTech will work together to support technicians and enhance the customer experience across every repair. ADAS calibration is an integral part of modern vehicle repair and essential to driver safety. Because even minor sensor-angle deviation from small body repairs can lead to ADAS malfunctions, CollisionRight performs safety-system operations on approximately 70% of vehicles that enter its facilities—the majority of which are recalibrated to meet original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. CollisionRight technicians will now have access to asTech’s advanced calibration tools including the asTech All-In-One, local and remote services, adasThink and Rules Engine to streamline workflows and ensure calibrations meet industry standards.

“Each vehicle we hand back to our customers is accompanied by a promise that we have done everything in our power to ensure their safety,” said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. “asTech’s cutting-edge technology and ongoing support will help us to uphold that commitment as we expand to reach new markets and to serve new customers.”

The partnership aligns with CollisionRight’s ongoing growth strategy, which makes scalability, operational consistency and readiness a top priority. asTech will train team members over the coming months in the operation of its technology, and will continue to provide ongoing support and innovative solutions. CollisionRight expects a complete rollout by the end of summer.

“Drivers rely on ADAS daily—without always realizing it—to keep them safe on the road,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “Scans and calibrations are a critical component of every repair, no matter how minor. CollisionRight has set the standard that the entire industry should follow, and asTech and CollisionRight share a core purpose: helping drivers to get back on the road quickly, efficiently, and—above all—safely.”

About CollisionRight

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CollisionRight provides state-of-the-art collision repair services at 130 corporate-owned locations across 11 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Their team of more than 1,650 collision repair professionals puts more than 100,000 vehicles back on the road each year with a single priority in mind: Getting you back to GO. Every location operates under an established brand that has earned the trust of its local community through decades of delivering complete customer satisfaction and convenience. For more information about CollisionRight, or to contact your neighborhood collision repair shop, please visit www.CollisionRight.com.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech, Driven by Repairify, is a leading provider of OEM diagnostics, calibrations, and programming solutions for the collision repair industry. Using authentic OEM tools and supported by ASE and I-CAR certified technicians. asTech delivers remote and in-shop services that help ensure safe, accurate, and compliant repairs. Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower automotive repair professionals to service today’s modern, data-intensive vehicles through advanced OEM and OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence. Repairify brands include asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, Mobile Tech RX, Repair360 and One Guard Inspections. For more information, visit asTech.com or Repairify.com.