Gillette Launches New GilletteLabs Body Razor, Setting a New Standard for Men’s Body Grooming

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, today announced the launch of the GilletteLabs Body razor, Gillette’s safest** body razor ever. Despite body hair and skin being vastly different than facial hair and skin, 70% of men are using the same razor to shave both their face and body***. The new GilletteLabs Body razor was specifically engineered to navigate the unique challenges men face when shaving their body and address the top concerns men have when body grooming including fear of nicks, cuts or irritation.

When it comes to shaving their body, men deal with a number of differences compared to shaving their face, including:

Longer, curlier and multi-directional hairs

Hairs that lie flatter to the skin

Thinner and more sensitive skin

Limited visibility and hard-to-reach areas

Friction from clothing

Larger surface area

Face razors were not designed with these differences in mind, which can lead to a suboptimal experience when men use a face razor on their body. Gillette designed the GilletteLabs Body razor to improve the body shaving experience and give men confidence, comfort and control when grooming from the neck down.

“We know guys are body grooming now more than ever, and they are dealing with issues like nicks and cuts with their current grooming tools,” said Chetan Parekh, Brand Vice President, Gillette North America. “With the GilletteLabs Body razor, guys no longer have to settle for ‘good enough’. We’ve specifically engineered this razor to meet the unique challenges of body and intimate grooming. It’s all about giving men a razor that helps them feel safe and confident.”

The GilletteLabs Body razor was engineered to be Gillette’s safest* body razor for a smooth shave.

The ALL-NEW Triple Protection System works together to help prevent nicks, cuts, and ingrown hairs that have previously held men back from confident body grooming.

Help Guard Against Nicks and Cuts: The Anti-Irritation Bar passes over the skin before the blades to help release trapped hairs, helping prevent nicks and cuts.

The passes over the skin before the blades to help release trapped hairs, helping prevent nicks and cuts. Help Prevent Ingrown Hairs: The Anti-Ingrown Bar separates the two durable Gillette blades and absorbs pressure from the hand, minimizing pressure on each blade to help keep ingrown hairs from forming.

The separates the two durable Gillette blades and absorbs pressure from the hand, minimizing pressure on each blade to help keep ingrown hairs from forming. Deliver a Superior Shave: The long-lasting lubrication strip reduces friction for a smooth, comfortable shave throughout.

Every detail of GilletteLabs Body razor is designed with body grooming in mind. The ergonomic handle is engineered for a secure, comfortable grip and features:

A shorter length (compared to a face razor handle) for easier maneuvering and control

Enhanced grip texture for a more secure hold in wet conditions

Increased arch for better angling in hard-to-reach areas

Magnetic hanger for convenient shower storage

The GilletteLabs Body razor is available now at Walmart.com.

*Kantar Custom Panel 2021 analysis among 10,200 men of all age ranges, in 3 markets (US, UK, DE)

**less nicks and cuts

***AYTM study in March 2024 among 400 blades & razors users, 18-54 years old, in the US (dual usage adjusted for % of known social hygiene bias)​

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit Gillette.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.