Parnell Launches nixiFLOR® - First FDA-Approved Generic Florfenicol + Flunixin Combination for BRD

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parnell Technologies Pty. Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of nixiFLOR® (florfenicol and flunixin meglumine) injectable solution, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and control of BRD-associated pyrexia (fever) in beef and non-lactating dairy cattle.

First FDA-Approved Generic Version of Resflor Gold® for BRD. Share

nixiFLOR® is the first FDA-approved generic version of Resflor Gold®, containing the same active ingredients, florfenicol and flunixin meglumine. The FDA determined the product is bioequivalent to Resflor Gold®, offering veterinarians and producers a cost-effective alternative with the same proven performance.

“At Parnell, we are committed to bringing high-quality, proven products to market with the reliability and pricing veterinarians and producers need,” said Pablo Lamberto, President of U.S. Operations. “nixiFLOR® delivers exactly that, competitive pricing and bioequivalent performance that cattle operations can depend on.”

nixiFLOR® combines antimicrobial treatment with anti-inflammatory action in a single subcutaneous injection, targeting BRD pathogens while reducing fever helping cattle recover quickly and remain on feed. Its single-dose administration supports operational efficiency by reducing labor and chute time.

“BRD remains one of the most significant challenges in cattle production,” said Justin Miller, VP of U.S. Commercial Operations. “nixiFLOR® provides a trusted dual-action solution that helps protect herd health while supporting producer profitability.”

As with all florfenicol-containing products, nixiFLOR® is available by prescription only and must be used under the direction of a licensed veterinarian.

About Parnell

Parnell is a global veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions for production and companion animals. Learn more at www.parnell.com.

@2026 Parnell Technologies Pty LTD. nixiFLOR® is a trademark of Parnell Technologies Pty LTD. Other product names are trademarks of their respective owners. MKT-26-066 PA US