Bloom Expands Partnership with Cresco Labs to Enter Pennsylvania’s Vape-Forward Medical Market

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom, a nationally recognized leader known for its proprietary hardware platform and refined strain formulations, is entering one of the country’s largest medical-only cannabis markets with its launch in Pennsylvania in partnership with Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. This marks Bloom’s second market launch with Cresco Labs, following a successful debut at Sunnyside dispensaries across Florida in December 2024.

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Pennsylvania is one of the largest and most mature medical-only cannabis markets in the U.S., with a patient base that has already normalized vape usage as a daily part of their medical management. In this environment, performance consistency and device reliability are not differentiators—they are requirements.

Founded in 2014 in California’s early medical cannabis era, Bloom built its portfolio and proprietary hardware in a medical environment where precision and repeatability are non-negotiable. Over the past decade, the company has refined its platform in other medical markets including Florida and Virginia. Pennsylvania is a natural extension of that medical-market foundation, paired with Cresco Labs’ established retail and category leadership in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania has one of the most established medical cannabis programs in the country, and patients here have already made vapes a primary format for patient use,” said Vitaly Mekk, Founder and Co-CEO of Bloom. “We designed Bloom with a foundational focus on consistency and precision, ensuring patients can rely on the same experience, every time, and Pennsylvania is exactly the kind of market where that standard truly matters.”

“Bloom brings a differentiated approach to vape design and strain formulations grounded in consistency and device performance, which closely aligns with patient needs across Pennsylvania,” said Cris Rivera, Regional Vice President at Cresco Labs. “With our leading brand portfolio and established scale, Cresco Labs is uniquely positioned to bring partners like Bloom into this market and help meet a clear and growing demand within the category.”

Bloom’s Pennsylvania launch will feature a curated selection assortment of proven, high-demand strains in its Live Collection, engineered to deliver consistent, true-to-strain experiences that medical patients can rely on. Bloom will debut their proprietary, top-selling all-in-one, The Surf, and 510 Vapes, both in 1g offerings.

About The Bloom Brand

Bloom is an immigrant and minority-owned brand that set out with the mission to reshape the cannabis vape market and provide a true to flower vaping experience. Founded in 2014, Bloom is an independent brand leading innovation with cannabis vaporizers. Merging pioneering technology and design, Bloom is a leading multi-state brand sold across nine states and over 1100 retailers across the US. Bloom is best known for its proprietary Surf all-in-one vaporizer; a revolutionary platform that seamlessly delivers the experience of consuming flower while providing a sleek device design consumers seek. The brand carefully curates three collections of cannabis strains: Classic, Live and Rosin. Now available in California, Illinois, Florida, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

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About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco®, High Supply®, Mindy’s™, Good News®, Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co.® and FloraCal Farms®. Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, Sunnyside®, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.

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