Advisor360° Partners with CapitalROCK’s RightBRIDGE to Streamline Investment Account Opening

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advisor360°TM, the AI-native operating system for the advisor experience, today announced a new integration with CapitalROCK’s RightBRIDGE®, bringing together digital account opening and case management within a single, connected workflow.

"Advisors shouldn’t have to toggle between systems. By integrating with RightBRIDGE, we’re simplifying one of the most complex and time-consuming steps in the advisor workday." Scott Freeland, Vice President of Product Management at Advisor360° Share

This new solution, which was driven by MassMutual’s commitment to delivering a (more) seamless experience for advisors and clients, has quickly resulted in efficiency gains that allow advisors and their staff members to spend more time focused on client relationships.

“Working closely with Advisor360° and RightBRIDGE on designing this solution has rapidly improved processing efficiency, enhanced documentation consistency, and given valuable time back to our network of financial professionals—allowing them to dedicate more attention to client relationships,” said Frances Thomas, Head of Distribution Enablement, MassMutual.

The integration combines Advisor360°’s digital onboarding capabilities with RightBRIDGE’s structured best interest framework, enabling advisors to initiate, document, and complete account openings without duplicative data entry or disconnected systems.

As compliance requirements increase operational complexity across broker-dealers and RIAs, many firms rely on separate systems for account opening and compliance documentation, resulting in manual re-keying, fragmented data, and increased risk of incomplete applications.

The Advisor360°/RightBRIDGE integration embeds case management workflows directly into the onboarding experience, strengthening documentation integrity while significantly reducing operational friction.

Key Capabilities Include:

Flexible account opening—Open accounts with or without an associated RightBRIDGE integration.

Seamless case selection—View and select completed RightBRIDGE cases within the onboarding flow.

Integrated case creation—Initiate a new RightBRIDGE case directly from Advisor360°, with data pre-filled from CRM records, existing accounts, or proposals.

Automated data harmonization—Account information is automatically prepopulated using RightBRIDGE case data, reducing manual entry and improving consistency across platforms.

Embedded client documentation—The RightBRIDGE Client Detail Report is automatically included in the client’s account document package.

The streamlined process also supports single bundled forms for client signing ceremonies, dynamic disclosures, and employer plan lookup for plan fees and terms.

Immediate Results

MassMutual collaborated with Advisor360° and RightBRIDGE to provide input on the design of the solution to enhance its investment account opening process for financial professionals affiliated with MML Investors Services, MassMutual’s independent broker-dealer and investment adviser subsidiary.

Within the first month, this integration saved on average 15 minutes per account opening, and reduced account opening paperwork errors by 66%. For advisors, these efficiency gains translate into real time savings that can be redeployed for more meaningful activities.

Transforming How Advisors Navigate Compliance to Enhance Their Workday and Speed Onboarding

For Advisor360°, the integration reflects a broader strategy of embedding compliance workflows directly into the advisor experience, rather than treating productivity and regulatory requirements as separate processes.

“Advisors shouldn’t have to toggle between systems,” said Scott Freeland, Vice President of Product Management at Advisor360°. “Now, everything lives within a single connected workflow. By integrating with RightBRIDGE, we’re simplifying one of the most complex and time-consuming steps in the advisor workday.”

CapitalROCK sees the integration as a natural extension of RightBRIDGE’s mission to operationalize best interest standards in a structured, defensible way.

“RightBRIDGE was built to bring clarity and consistency to best interest documentation,” said Brian Hendricks, Chief Operating Officer at CapitalROCK. “Our integration with Advisor360° ensures that best interest case management and account opening stay aligned from the outset—reducing risk while improving efficiency.”

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About Advisor360°

Advisor360° delivers the first AI-native advisor experience for firms of every size, model, and stage. Built around advisor growth and designed to scale, Advisor360° is the only platform architected to deliver business value across the full advisor experience. Powered by Wealth OS—our modern data and workflow engine—the platform removes daily friction and turns fragmented data into actionable intelligence. From independent advisors to enterprise broker-dealers and RIAs, we deliver a consistent, household-level client experience that scales with your business. Today, two million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from the connected Advisor360° experience. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

About CapitalROCK

CapitalROCK is the creator of the RightBRIDGE suite of systems. RightBRIDGE is a robust platform designed to help financial services companies drive compliance and operational efficiency. Built on a foundation of compliance and regulatory expertise, RightBRIDGE offers product validation, selection, and needs-based customer analytics to help firms document critical compliance processes. RightBRIDGE leverages multiple types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) including rule-based systems, LLMs and machine learning to further enhance decision-making, streamline operations and document the process. The RightBRIDGE system allows firms to select the modules and technology that fit their needs. RightBRIDGE empowers financial professionals with robust business intelligence and data analytics tools, supporting both regulatory requirements and operational goals.