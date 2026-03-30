Pitney Bowes Launches Temu Integration Within ShipAccel®

SHELTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes today announced the launch of a new Temu integration within ShipAccel®, its cloud-based shipping and order management solution. The integration is designed to help U.S.-based sellers streamline fulfillment and shipping operations as they scale their marketplace businesses, which now includes Temu.

With this integration, sellers can setup and connect their Temu store directly to ShipAccel® to centralize order management, generate shipping labels, and manage fulfillment workflows in one platform. The integration helps reduce operational complexity while improving efficiency and visibility across shipping operations. It also enables sellers to add Temu as a new selling channel by aiding users to be compliant with the marketplace platform by allowing them to list their SKUs for purchase.

Key capabilities include:

Simplified and compliant Temu onboarding for U.S. sellers

Centralized order and shipping management via ShipAccel® for all selling channels including Temu

Improved delivery speed and operational efficiency for marketplace merchants

Access to Pitney Bowes’s shipping technology and carrier options

Temu opened its marketplace to all U.S. sellers in 2024, supporting faster delivery for consumers and offering local sellers a cost-efficient new channel to reach more customers and expand their businesses. With reduced upfront costs and access to millions of potential customers, sellers can list products across more than 600 categories, from home decor to pantry staples.

This integration reflects Pitney Bowes’ ongoing focus on supporting ecommerce sellers with flexible tools that adapt to evolving marketplace needs all while helping them scale.

For more information, visit: Temu x ShipAccel

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a technology-driven company that provides digital shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world – including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small businesses to large enterprises, and government entities rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements, and financial results, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.