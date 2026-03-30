Advanced eClinical Training Partners with Emory University’s HeartStart Program to Deliver Medical Assistant Training for Pre-Medical Students

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) has announced a partnership with the HeartStart program at Emory University to deliver a customized Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) training program for pre-medical students.

This initiative is designed to provide students with practical clinical training, certification preparation, and structured clinical experience, supporting their development as future healthcare professionals.

Program Overview

The program will support an initial cohort of 50 pre-medical students within Emory’s HeartStart initiative.

Advanced eClinical Training has developed a custom, workforce-aligned Clinical Medical Assistant training pathway tailored specifically for university-level learners. The program integrates:

Preparation for the NHA Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) certification

certification Simulation-based clinical training modeled on real patient care scenarios

Hands-on clinical skill development and workflow training

Preparation for real-world clinical environments and healthcare systems

This structured approach enables students to gain early clinical exposure and practical experience, complementing their academic studies and strengthening readiness for medical school and healthcare careers.

ACT’s University Pathway Solution

This collaboration is part of ACT’s University Pathway solution—a scalable model designed to integrate clinical training, certification, and real-world experience into academic programs.

Through this model, ACT delivers:

Custom-built healthcare training programs tailored to university cohorts

Workforce-aligned curriculum designed around employer expectations

Structured pathways from training → certification → clinical experience

Integrated systems for placement, tracking, and documentation

This solution enables institutions to provide early clinical exposure, standardized training, and measurable outcomes that strengthen both academic performance and career readiness.

Externi: Placement, Tracking, and Verification Infrastructure

At the core of ACT’s model is Externi, a proprietary platform that manages the full lifecycle of clinical experience:

Placement coordination with healthcare partners

Real-time tracking of clinical hours, skills, and participation

Verified documentation for academic credit and employer review

Reporting dashboards for institutions and partners

Externi ensures transparency, standardization, and accountability, allowing institutions to track student progress and outcomes at both the individual and cohort levels.

Advancing Clinical Readiness for Pre-Medical Students

Through ACT’s University Pathway and Externi platform, students gain:

Foundational clinical skills used in healthcare settings

Exposure to patient care and real clinical workflows

Certification preparation that supports career progression

Verified clinical experience that strengthens medical school applications

This model ensures students are not only academically prepared, but also clinically experienced and workforce-ready.

Leadership Perspective

“We are excited to partner with Emory University’s HeartStart program to deliver customized clinical training for pre-medical students,” said Cassidy Floyd, Director of Partnerships at Advanced eClinical Training (ACT). “Our goal is to equip students with real clinical experience and a clear, structured pathway into healthcare careers.”

About Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)

Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is a workforce solutions provider that enables institutions and employers to train, place, and track job-ready clinical talent at scale.

ACT partners with universities, healthcare systems, and workforce organizations to deliver end-to-end clinical training programs, guiding participants from enrollment to employment through a structured, outcome-driven model.

About HeartStart at Emory University

The HeartStart program at Emory University supports pre-medical students through structured programming, mentorship, and professional development. The program focuses on preparing students for careers in medicine through clinical exposure, academic excellence, and real-world experience.