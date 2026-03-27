NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman Visits VENU’s Award-Winning Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, today announced that NFL Hall of Famer, 3x Superbowl Champion, Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, VENU shareholder, and Luxe FireSuite owner Troy Aikman visited the Company's Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Colorado this past Wednesday, March 25, hosted by VENU Founder, Chairman, and CEO JW Roth.

"I should have come sooner. I walked out on that concourse, and I did not want to leave. The FireSuites, the mountains, the sunset, it all hits differently in person," said Troy Aikman. Share

After just two years of operation, Ford Amphitheater was named Top West Coast Amphitheater on Billboard's 2026 Top Music Venues List. The venue was designed from the ground up for live music and features signature Luxe FireSuites, elevated Owners Clubs, sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains, and on-property dining and nightlife destinations including Roth's Sea & Steak and Brohan's fine dining and cocktail lounge.

"It is always great catching up with JW and the VENU team, and Ford Amphitheater was the perfect place to do it," said Aikman. "I should have come sooner. I walked out on that concourse, and I did not want to leave. The FireSuites, the mountains, the sunset, it all hits differently in person. I have been around world class venues my whole career and what VENU has built in Colorado Springs belongs in that conversation. I am proud to be part of it."

"Having Troy out at Ford Amphitheater meant a lot to us," said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. "We have been working together for almost a year and a half now and it has been incredible to watch this come to life. It was great to spend time with him on the ground here in Colorado Springs and see his reaction to what the team has built. Troy is a true partner in every sense of the word, and we are grateful for his continued belief in what we are building."

Aikman's connection to VENU runs deep. As a Luxe FireSuite owner and shareholder, he is also the namesake of the exclusive Aikman Club, a custom-built premium hospitality experience planned for each of VENU's Sunset Amphitheaters under development in Texas and Oklahoma. The Aikman Club will offer premium seating, high end amenities, and an elevated concert experience unlike anything else in the market.

Ford Amphitheater is owned by VENU, operated in partnership with AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, a world leader in music and entertainment, and features a robust food and beverage partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment. Together these partnerships bring world class operational expertise to one of the country's most exciting new live entertainment destinations.

The 2026 season at Ford Amphitheater features an eclectic and high caliber lineup including John Mulaney, Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony, AJR, Dierks Bentley, The Black Crowes, Sublime, Alison Krauss, Lindsey Stirling, Brantley Gilbert, and rising country star Ty Myers, among others.

Tickets and more information can be found at fordamphitheater.live.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer Troy Aikman, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Ford Amphitheater

Ford Amphitheater officially opened in August 2024 as a premium outdoor venue in Colorado Springs, purpose built for world class entertainment. Nominated as Best New Concert Venue of the Year by Pollstar Magazine in 2024 and named Billboard’s Top West Coast Amphitheater on the publication’s prestigious 2026 Top Music Venues list, the amphitheater pairs thoughtful architecture with elevated guest amenities, including Luxe FireSuites and on-site premium dining experiences.

The venue hosts a wide range of programming, from major national touring acts to community-driven events, serving as a gathering place for live music, civic celebrations, and cultural connection across the Pikes Peak region and beyond. Learn more at fordamphitheater.live.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.