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KBRA Releases Research – Middle East Conflict: Airline Implications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research that explores the potential credit implications of the conflict involving Iran for the airline sector, including both near-term effects and the potential impact of a prolonged disruption. The conflict represents a multichannel shock for airlines, impairing flows through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting regional refining activity, increasing shipping and insurance costs, and constraining Middle East airspace. The most immediate credit transmission channels for airlines are higher jet fuel costs—driven by crack spread dynamics and localized product dislocations—and operational disruptions, including longer routings, higher fuel burn, and reduced aircraft utilization.

In KBRA’s view, the near-term impact profile is inherently asymmetric. Costs can rise quickly through higher fuel prices and rerouting, while revenues typically adjust with a lag, as tickets are sold in advance and changes to fares and capacity require time and coordination. This dynamic may result in near-term margin pressure, particularly for carriers with limited hedging, thinner margins, weaker liquidity, or meaningful exposure to affected long-haul routes.

Direct exposure across KBRA-rated airline-related transactions is limited. However, if disruptions persist, secondary effects—such as weaker macroeconomic conditions, softer consumer demand, and tighter funding conditions—could weigh on airline credit fundamentals over time. KBRA will continue to monitor developments and take a measured and transparent approach in assessing implications for rated issuers and transactions.

Key Takeaways

  • Airline credit stress will most likely be driven by the duration of elevated jet fuel costs and the breadth and length of airspace disruption, with the most vulnerable issuers generally characterized by weaker liquidity, thin margins, higher leverage, and limited structural mitigants.
  • Fuel hedging is no longer a sectorwide shock absorber, particularly among large U.S. airlines, raising the importance of balance sheet capacity, pricing power, and operating flexibility.
  • A prolonged shock could shift credit pressure from earnings compression toward liquidity and funding flexibility, including collateral capacity and market access, while sovereign support remains a potentially important differentiator for certain flag carriers.
  • Elevated jet fuel costs and airspace disruption can compress airline margins and liquidity, reducing lessee capacity to meet lease obligations in aviation asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions, despite diversification across lessees and jurisdictions. This may increase payment risk, restructurings, and aircraft remarketing activity.

Click here to view the report.

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KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1014108

Contacts

Boris Alishayev, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2484
boris.alishayev@kbra.com

Michael Dodge, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1190
michael.dodge@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Trent Ottoson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1401
trent.ottoson@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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Contacts

Boris Alishayev, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2484
boris.alishayev@kbra.com

Michael Dodge, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1190
michael.dodge@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Trent Ottoson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1401
trent.ottoson@kbra.com

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