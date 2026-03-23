Healthpeak Properties Closes New $400 Million Delayed-Draw Term Loan Facility

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) (“Healthpeak”), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced today that it has closed on a new $400 million unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility (“Term Loan”).

“This new term loan enhances our liquidity and financial flexibility and further strengthens our balance sheet,” said Kelvin Moses, Chief Financial Officer of Healthpeak. “We appreciate the continued support of our bank group and their confidence in Healthpeak.”

The Term Loan matures in March 2031. Borrowings under the Term Loan bear interest at SOFR plus 80 basis points, based on Healthpeak’s current credit ratings. The unsecured term loan facility was undrawn at closing.

The unsecured term loan facility was arranged by BofA Securities, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo Securities as Joint Bookrunners and Bank of America, N.A. as administrative agent.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.