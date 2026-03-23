Avion Hospitality Expands Dallas–Fort Worth Presence with Management of Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avion Hospitality announced today that it has been selected to manage the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas. The addition expands the company’s presence in the Dallas–Fort Worth market and brings its national portfolio to 40 hotels. The hotel was recently acquired by Highline Hospitality, a growing hospitality investment and ownership platform.

Avion Hospitality has been selected to manage the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas. Share

Located just minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the 397-room Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center is one of North Texas’ premier conference-focused hotels. The property features more than 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space, making it a destination for corporate meetings, conventions and regional gatherings. Set across a scenic lakeside campus in Grapevine, the hotel blends full-service resort amenities with one of the most comprehensive conference facilities in the region.

“Benefiting from an irreplaceable location a short distance from the airport, the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center is the premier destination for meetings and events for area business travelers,” said Robert Burg, president and chief executive officer, Avion Hospitality. “We are honored to continue growing with the Highline team and we look forward to working alongside the exceptional on-property team whose tenure and leadership in the market have helped establish the hotel’s outstanding reputation. Together, we look forward to building on that strong foundation.”

“The Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center represents a high-quality asset with exceptional meeting infrastructure and a strong reputation in the marketplace,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing director, Highline Hospitality. “We are pleased to partner with Avion Hospitality to build upon the hotel’s foundation and continue delivering a best-in-class experience for guests, meeting planners, and the Grapevine community.”

With its global connectivity through DFW International Airport and one of the nation’s strongest corporate and meetings demand bases, the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex remains a key strategic growth market for Avion Hospitality. The addition of the Hilton DFW Lakes further strengthens Avion Hospitality’s presence in Texas and underscores the company’s continued national growth with leading hospitality brands and institutional ownership partners.

About Avion Hospitality

Avion Hospitality is a third-party national hotel management company specializing in branded full-service, select-service and luxury independent properties. The company collaborates with world-class partners and leverages best-in-the-industry tools to elevate the standard of service to its owners, team members and guests. Trust and transparency are among Avion’s key values. Avion’s commitment to maintaining a low ratio of assets to property support enables it to invest more time and energy into each of its hotels, ensuring superior outcomes across all disciplines. This approach allows Avion to tailor its focus to the unique needs of each property. Avion Hospitality was founded in 2022 and is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit www.avionhospitality.com.

About Highline Hospitality Partners

Highline Hospitality Partners (HHP) sponsors and makes investments in full and select-service hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HHP is run by an experienced, cycle-tested, principal investment team with in-depth hotel management and operating experience. HHP pursues investments where it can significantly impact value through the implementation of an operating agenda or where its operational insights and execution capabilities give it unique market and asset-level advantages. HHP’s most distinguishing attribute—we combine the judgment and value creation of an experienced strategic buyer with the execution capabilities of an experienced financial buyer. For more information, please visit www.highlinehp.com.