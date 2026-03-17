Google to Purchase Carbon Removal Credits Generated by AMP’s AI-Powered Organic Waste Processing

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Google has signed an agreement with Commonwealth Sortation LLC, an affiliate of AMP Robotics Corporation (together, “AMP”), to remove 200,000 metric tonnes of CO 2 e by 2030, while also accelerating new pathways for the waste industry to tackle methane, a potent superpollutant.

With biochar, we can turn organic waste from a major source of emissions into a durable, carbon-storing asset for municipalities and waste operators. Share

Turning Trash into Carbon Storage

AMP uses AI-powered sortation technology to recover recyclable commodities and organic material from municipal solid waste (“MSW”). Instead of allowing organic waste to decompose in landfills and release methane, AMP converts it into biochar, a stable material that sequesters carbon and keeps it out of the atmosphere for hundreds of years.

Landfilled municipal solid waste is the third-largest source of human-generated methane emissions in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. By diverting organic material from landfills and transforming it into biochar before it produces methane, AMP’s process both reduces near-term warming and locks carbon away for the long term.

This purchase will enable AMP to add biochar production capacity to the largest recycling project in the United States, ultimately unlocking the potential to convert five million tons of organic waste into biochar over the next 20 years.

AMP and Google will also work together to establish frameworks for quantifying the impact that waste diversion paired with biochar carbon removal could have on methane elimination, and help lay the groundwork for scaling these solutions across the municipal waste industry.

“We’re excited to catalyze an approach to waste management that takes on the twin challenges of climate change: the near-term warming of methane and the long-term warming of carbon dioxide. AMP’s technology, through its partnerships with local waste management authorities, offers a scalable way to turn waste organic materials into a real climate solution, all while supporting local communities by reducing waste and mitigating air pollution,” said Randy Spock, Carbon Credits and Removal Lead at Google.

A First-of-Its-Kind Model in Virginia

In late 2025, AMP affiliate Commonwealth Sortation LLC signed a 20-year contract with the Southeastern Public Service Authority of Virginia (“SPSA”), the regional waste authority that serves eight communities and 1.2 million residents in South Hampton Roads.

Through this project, AMP’s AI sortation technology will ultimately process 540,000 tons of MSW annually, diverting or repurposing at least 50% of this material from landfill. In addition to preventing waste buildup at SPSA’s landfill, each ton diverted reduces or sequesters more than 0.7 tons of CO₂e—amounting to more than 378,000 tons of carbon dioxide avoided or removed annually, equivalent to taking more than 88,000 cars off the road each year.

Beyond extending landfill life and recycling critical resources, the project demonstrates how AI-powered waste processing can transform MSW disposal—among the world’s largest human-caused sources of superpollutant emissions—into a scalable climate solution.

“Recycling and carbon sequestration are a powerful pairing,” said Matanya Horowitz, AMP founder and chief technology officer. “The waste industry is built to capture value from materials. With biochar, we can turn organic waste from a major source of emissions into a durable, carbon-storing asset for municipalities and waste operators. Together with Google, we’re helping transform one of the economy's most emissions-intensive sectors into a force for climate impact.”

Advancing Carbon Removal and the Circular Economy

Beyond carbon removal, Google’s support for AMP’s Virginia project advances a broader vision of zero waste and a more circular economy. AMP's AI-powered sorting captures recyclables otherwise bound for landfill and gives them a second life as low-carbon manufacturing feedstock. Recovered organic waste is also transformed into biochar—locking carbon away while creating a useful material.

Biochar will first be used as landfill daily cover, where it can filter leachate, reduce odors, and help prevent methane emissions. Over time, AMP aims to expand biochar’s use in a number of domains, including construction and cement, opening new pathways to decarbonize the built environment.

Together, these innovations show how technology can transform our waste management systems into engines of the circular economy—recovering resources, reducing pollution, and turning what was once waste into a foundation for new materials and markets.

About AMP™

AMP is applying AI-powered sortation at scale to modernize the world's recycling infrastructure and maximize the value in waste. AMP designs, builds, and operates advanced, cost-competitive facilities to process single-stream recycling and municipal solid waste. The company’s AI platform has identified more than 200 billion items and its systems have processed 2.9 million tons of recyclables. With three full-scale facilities and more than 400 AI systems deployed across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology offers a transformational solution to waste sortation and changes the fundamental economics of recycling.