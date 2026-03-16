Elevate Quantum and Partners Launch Nation’s First Quantum Open Architecture System in Record Time

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Quantum, in collaboration with Q‑CTRL, QuantWare, Qblox, Maybell Quantum, and Arrow Electronics today announced the fully operational launch of the Quantum Platform for the Advancement of Commercialization (Q‑PAC), marking the nation’s first commercially deployable Quantum Open Architecture system and the fastest quantum infrastructure deployment ever completed in the United States.

“This is not a research testbed. It is a fully reproducible, commercial‑grade quantum system where companies can test‑drive their quantum future before they build their own.” - Elevate Quantum COO and CFO Jessi Olson. Share

The system, first announced in November 2025, advanced from concept to full operation in just five months and at a fraction of the cost compared to closed, full-stack systems. Thus demonstrating a new, more effective model for the rapid deployment of sovereign quantum capability. Since the concept was introduced, Elevate Quantum and its partners completed an accelerated buildout of the system using the Quantum Utility Block (QUB) architecture, an open, modular, and validated framework that enabled the team to stand up a fully functional quantum system at unprecedented speed.

The rapid deployment confirms that QUB is now the fastest path to establish operational quantum infrastructure without multi‑year development cycles, and is readily available for procurement.

The system is now live at Elevate Quantum’s Commercialization Lab on the Quantum Commons campus in Denver, providing users with integrated access to a complete quantum computing stack, from quantum processors and control electronics to cryogenic infrastructure and advanced autocalibration and circuit optimization software.

“Q‑PAC proves that the United States can deploy quantum systems at commercial velocity,” said Elevate Quantum COO and CFO Jessi Olson. “This is not a research testbed. It is a fully reproducible, commercial‑grade quantum system where companies can test‑drive their quantum future before they build their own.”

The initial quantum processing unit (QPU) launches with 17 qubits, with a clear upgrade path aligned to QuantWare’s QPU roadmap. The same platform will support 100‑qubit‑class processors heading into 2027, allowing supported Q-PAC use-cases to scale without replacing infrastructure.

Qblox’s modular control electronics will deliver high‑fidelity connectivity to all QPU components, ensuring stable and precise operation across the system, while Maybell Quantum’s cryogenic wiring and refrigeration infrastructure will provide the robust ultra-low temperature environment needed for reliable performance. Together, the hardware stack forms a transparent, open reference architecture that gives enterprise users full visibility into system components and behavior, avoiding the “black box” limitations of proprietary systems.

Q‑CTRL’s infrastructure software bridges the gap between raw hardware and the utility‑scale problems industry needs to solve. Reliable operation is driven by Boulder Opal Scale‑Up, which provides AI‑driven automation for calibration and control. This ensures reproducible performance and dramatically reduces engineering overhead to keep quantum systems online. When combined with Fire Opal for error suppression and circuit performance management, the system becomes a fully functional quantum computer block ready for algorithmic execution and enterprise integration.

Looking ahead, through its collaboration with Arrow Electronics, the QUB framework will include a GPU-cluster reference server integrated with the quantum hardware via NVIDIA NVQLink to provide ultra‑low‑latency compute without needing FPGA programming, enabling faster calibration, improved algorithmic execution, and more efficient hybrid workflow performance. This native connection and interoperability across quantum and classical compute resources transform Q‑PAC into a complete, hybrid compute platform ready to deliver the most advanced compute capabilities for organizations deploying within an HPC environment. The roadmap positions Elevate Quantum’s Commercialization Lab as a global leader in HPC‑native quantum computing and sets the stage for larger, more dynamic quantum systems.

“The Q-PAC system is a significant step for Colorado's economic future, solidifying our state's leadership in the quantum industry while advancing national collaboration and quantum development,” said Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “This initiative is set to attract new investment, generate high-skill jobs across Colorado and the Mountain West, and accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge technology, all through unprecedented public-private collaboration.”

With Q‑PAC now operational, Elevate Quantum and its partners have delivered a new model for national quantum capability, one that is fast to deploy, open by design, and built for commercial use. The system is now available for companies, researchers, and government users seeking to explore, test, and prepare for their quantum future.

To learn more, visit www.elevatequantum.org.

About Elevate Quantum

Elevate Quantum is the federally designated quantum Tech Hub under the U.S. Department of Commerce, representing the nation’s largest quantum industry cluster across Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming. EQ’s mission is to dramatically accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies. Through its work, Elevate Quantum is helping accelerate the diffusion and commercialization of quantum tech, advancing U.S. economic and strategic security, and building a robust quantum workforce for the future.

About QuantWare

QuantWare is building the world’s most powerful quantum processors, and is today the highest-volume supplier of quantum processing units (QPUs) worldwide, with customers in more than 20 countries. Its unique VIO 3D scaling architecture is the only technology that unlocks MegaQubit-scale, ultra-high-speed quantum processors, delivering exponentially more performance per Watt per dollar invested. VIO paves the way for the hyper-scale quantum computers that will solve humanity's greatest challenges. The company was founded in 2021 by quantum computing experts Matt Rijlaarsdam and Alessandro Bruno as a spin-out from QuTech, a globally-leading quantum computing research institute, part of TU Delft in the Netherlands.

About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing.

About Q-CTRL

Q‑CTRL is a global leader in quantum infrastructure software that makes quantum technology useful. Q‑CTRL partners with industry pioneers like IBM, Rigetti, and AWS to enhance quantum computer performance through AI-driven control solutions. Q‑CTRL also leverages its globally unique expertise in software-ruggedized hardware to deliver field-validated quantum-sensing capabilities for navigation in GPS-denied environments, partnering with Lockheed Martin and Airbus. Its quantum-education platform, Black Opal, is trusted by thousands worldwide to build practical quantum skills. The company’s breakthroughs have been featured in The New York Times and TIME Magazine, and are transforming both commercial and defense operations. Founded in 2017 by Professor Michael J. Biercuk, Q‑CTRL operates globally from offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford.

About Maybell Quantum

Maybell Quantum is the world’s leading innovator in quantum cryogenics. The company designs and manufactures scalable cryogenic platforms that deliver industry-leading reliability, energy efficiency, and ease of use for quantum computing, advanced research, and other ultra-low-temperature applications. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and backed by more than $75 million in venture funding from leading investors, Maybell serves a global customer base that includes hyperscalers, national laboratories, and research institutions.