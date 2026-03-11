Forsee Power Electrifies Bozankaya’s New Tramway and New Generation of Electric Buses

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – ALFOR), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya has chosen them for two major new vehicle programs: its new 3-section articulated tramway and the new generation of electric buses.

A new catenary-free tramway equipped with FORSEE PULSE 26 RAIL

Recent developments in urban rail illustrate the growing role of onboard energy storage systems in tramway electrification to preserve urban landscape especially in historic areas.

Bozankaya is launching a 20-meter tram that integrates a high-capacity lithium-ion battery system enabling catenary-free operation up to 20km. Designed for a passenger capacity of approximately 200 and featuring a 100% low-floor architecture, the 3-section articulated vehicle combines conventional overhead line power with onboard energy storage to ensure operational flexibility across both electrified and non-electrified sections of the network.

Bozankaya chose FORSEE PULSE 26 RAIL to enable fast charging and provide one of the longest off-wire operating ranges currently achieved for a tram. This configuration comprising one single pack only and designed for the very demanding railway market demonstrates Forsee Power capabilities to provide advanced battery systems to significantly expand the capabilities of modern rail vehicles while reducing reliance on fixed electrification infrastructure. The city of Timisoara in Romania has placed an initial order for 10 tramways as part of its tramway modernization program to be delivered from Q4 2026.

Bozankaya trusts Forsee Power for their entire portfolio of electric buses, now adding FORSEE ZEN LFP battery system

In addition to the tramway, Bozankaya is launching its third generation of 100% battery electric buses equipped with FORSEE ZEN 55 LFP high-energy battery system. The new range of 12 and 18-meter electric buses will embed up to 659 kWh. A first order has been placed already.

In 2025, the battery supplier equipped Bozankaya’s new generation of pantograph trolleybuses with FORSEE ZEN PLUS for opportunity charging (available in 4 lengths: 10, 12, 18 and 25 meters). The same year, the 33-meter version of the trolleybus adopted FORSEE PULSE 15 for fast charging at bus stops.

Forsee Power battery packs for Bozankaya are manufactured in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France. The Group also operates factories in North America and Asia to meet global demand.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,300 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower