KBRA Releases Research – Middle East Conflict: Potential Aircraft ABS Implications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining exposure to the Middle East in its rated universe of aviation ABS transactions.

On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iranian leadership and strategic targets. In the days that followed, Iran and affiliated groups retaliated with missile and drone attacks in the region. The escalation has disrupted regional air travel, resulting in more than 20,000 flight cancellations and forcing the temporary closure of several major airports, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, the latter of which is among the busiest international hubs globally. In response to these developments, KBRA is actively monitoring its global aviation ABS portfolio that includes more than 150 lease-backed securities across over 60 transactions.

The report shows the percentage of the portfolio value to lessees that are located in the affected region, based on data used from the February 2026 payment date reports or as of the respective closing date.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013813