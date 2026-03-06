-

KBRA Releases Research – Middle East Conflict: Potential Aircraft ABS Implications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining exposure to the Middle East in its rated universe of aviation ABS transactions.

On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iranian leadership and strategic targets. In the days that followed, Iran and affiliated groups retaliated with missile and drone attacks in the region. The escalation has disrupted regional air travel, resulting in more than 20,000 flight cancellations and forcing the temporary closure of several major airports, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, the latter of which is among the busiest international hubs globally. In response to these developments, KBRA is actively monitoring its global aviation ABS portfolio that includes more than 150 lease-backed securities across over 60 transactions.

The report shows the percentage of the portfolio value to lessees that are located in the affected region, based on data used from the February 2026 payment date reports or as of the respective closing date.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013813

Contacts

Ronan Brew, Associate
+1 646-731-1255
ronan.brew@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Michael Lepri, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Teddy DeClue, Analyst
+1 646-731-3364
teddy.declue@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Ronan Brew, Associate
+1 646-731-1255
ronan.brew@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Michael Lepri, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Teddy DeClue, Analyst
+1 646-731-3364
teddy.declue@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Various Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds and MLF-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A+ to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026 and Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, Second Series of 2026. KBRA additionally assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Commission's Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026. The rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds of the Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Ref...

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to DASNY State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose) Series 2026A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2026B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose) Series 2026A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2026B (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AAA rating and Stable Outlook on outstanding State Personal Income Tax Bonds (General Purpose) issued by DASNY and by the New York State Thruway Authority. Key Credit Considerations The rating actio...

KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the February 2026 issue of CMBS Trend Watch. Following a robust start to the year for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) private-label issuance, the momentum continued into February. Seventeen deals closed totaling $15.2 billion, bringing the year-to-date (YTD) total to $23.2 billion (30 deals). Commercial real estate (CRE) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance in February included three deals totaling $2.6 billion. While stable capital...
Back to Newsroom