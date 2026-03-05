Project EverGreen Celebrates 20 Years of GreenCare for Troops,™ Expands Support to Disabled Veterans

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project EverGreen is marking the 20th anniversary of GreenCare for Troops,™ celebrating two decades of mobilizing green industry professionals to provide free lawn, landscape and snow removal services to military families nationwide.

As part of the milestone year, the organization is expanding program eligibility to include disabled veterans in select states, further extending its commitment to those who have served.

Launched in 2006, GreenCare for Troops was founded on a simple but powerful mission: remove one burden from military families during deployment while ensuring the health and safety of their home lawns and landscapes. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a national volunteer movement supporting families in all 50 states.

Over the past 20 years, the program has delivered:

$20 million in donated services

15,000 professional volunteers

20,000 military families served

GreenCare for Troops operates through a professional volunteer network that matches military families with local lawn, landscape and snow removal providers who commit to reliable service throughout the duration of a deployment – often six months to a year or longer. These consistent relationships help ensure properties remain safe, attractive and properly maintained while families navigate the challenges of military service.

“For 20 years, GreenCare for Troops has been rooted in the power of healthy, well-maintained green spaces,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Cared-for lawns and landscapes do more than enhance curb appeal – they create cooler, healthier outdoor environments and a sense of stability at home. When volunteers step in during deployment, they’re not just mowing grass; they’re sustaining living green spaces that support families and strengthen communities.”

Beginning in March 2026, the program will expand to serve disabled veterans in Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, where volunteer capacity supports responsible growth. Eligible veterans may receive up to one year of donated service when a volunteer is available in their area, with the opportunity to reapply annually based on need and capacity.

Project EverGreen continues to seek new professional volunteers to sustain and grow services nationwide. Individuals, military families and corporate foundations interested in supporting GreenCare for Troops - through volunteering, sponsorship or financial contributions - are encouraged to visit www.ProjectEverGreen.org to learn more and get involved.