DLA Piper Adds Leading International Tax Partner Nicolás Orezzoli in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA Piper has added Nicolás Orezzoli as a Partner in the firm’s Tax practice, strengthening the firm’s ability to advise clients on complex international tax matters from Chile.

Orezzoli focuses on the design and implementation of tax-efficient structures for cross-border transactions. His experience spans the full transaction cycle, and he regularly advises strategic and financial investors on both buy-side and sell-side processes. He also guides multinational groups, private equity funds, family offices, and local companies on corporate restructurings, capital markets and financings, cash repatriation strategies, and disputes with the Chilean Internal Revenue Service.

Orezzoli will collaborate with colleagues across the firm’s Corporate, Finance, Projects, and Emerging Growth teams, as well as Disputes, to support multinational companies, foreign investors, and Chilean business groups on complex cross-border mandates.

"International tax sits at the center of how transactions are structured across the Americas. It directly impacts value and outcomes. Nicolás understands that, and his addition reflects our continued focus on building depth in the areas that most directly impact cross border dealmaking," said Francisco Cerezo, Chair of DLA Piper’s US-Latin America practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Nicolás to our team,” said Matías Zegers, Co-Managing Partner of DLA Piper Chile. “His international tax practice bolsters our integrated, cross-jurisdictional support for clients in Chile, across the Americas, and beyond.”

“Chile remains a key destination for regional and international investment,” said Francisca Franzani, Co-Managing Partner of DLA Piper Chile. “Nicolás’ arrival strengthens our tax capabilities at a time when clients increasingly require seamless, cross-border advice that is closely aligned with broader business and expansion strategies. We are very pleased to welcome him to the team.”

