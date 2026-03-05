-

DLA Piper Adds Leading International Tax Partner Nicolás Orezzoli in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA Piper has added Nicolás Orezzoli as a Partner in the firm’s Tax practice, strengthening the firm’s ability to advise clients on complex international tax matters from Chile.

Orezzoli focuses on the design and implementation of tax-efficient structures for cross-border transactions. His experience spans the full transaction cycle, and he regularly advises strategic and financial investors on both buy-side and sell-side processes. He also guides multinational groups, private equity funds, family offices, and local companies on corporate restructurings, capital markets and financings, cash repatriation strategies, and disputes with the Chilean Internal Revenue Service.

Orezzoli will collaborate with colleagues across the firm’s Corporate, Finance, Projects, and Emerging Growth teams, as well as Disputes, to support multinational companies, foreign investors, and Chilean business groups on complex cross-border mandates.

"International tax sits at the center of how transactions are structured across the Americas. It directly impacts value and outcomes. Nicolás understands that, and his addition reflects our continued focus on building depth in the areas that most directly impact cross border dealmaking," said Francisco Cerezo, Chair of DLA Piper’s US-Latin America practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Nicolás to our team,” said Matías Zegers, Co-Managing Partner of DLA Piper Chile. “His international tax practice bolsters our integrated, cross-jurisdictional support for clients in Chile, across the Americas, and beyond.”

“Chile remains a key destination for regional and international investment,” said Francisca Franzani, Co-Managing Partner of DLA Piper Chile. “Nicolás’ arrival strengthens our tax capabilities at a time when clients increasingly require seamless, cross-border advice that is closely aligned with broader business and expansion strategies. We are very pleased to welcome him to the team.”

DLA Piper's Tax practice delivers significant client value by offering sophisticated, globally integrated legal advice focused on tax and business planning issues designed to maximize efficiency and minimize risk. We provide actionable legal guidance across a wide range of complex domestic and cross-border tax issues, so that our clients’ tax strategy aligns seamlessly with their core business goals.

DLA Piper in Latin America’s team offers full-service business legal counsel to domestic and multinational companies with interests in and operations throughout the region. Our integrated approach to serving clients combines local knowledge with the resources of the DLA Piper global platform. With more than 400 lawyers practicing throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, in addition to our US-based cross-border attorneys, our teams frequently work with our professionals throughout the LatAm region, Iberian Peninsula, and around the globe. DLA Piper’s global platform of 90+ offices in more than 40 countries enables us to serve all our clients’ legal and business needs, whether they are based in Latin America or wish to do business there. For more information, visit Latin America | DLA Piper.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

