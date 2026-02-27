-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RSUI Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa+” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and their ratings.)

The ratings of RSUI Group reflects its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect implicit and explicit support provided by its ultimate parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK A and BRK B].

RSUI has kept its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while being able to pay significant dividends. RSUI continues to reserve conservatively. RSUI’s balance sheet strength assessment also benefits from significant internal reinsurance support provided by one of its affiliated companies, National Indemnity Company, as well as from the vast financial flexibility provided by Berkshire. AM Best expects that, over time, RSUI’s investment portfolio, which is currently heavily weighted toward U.S. Treasury bills, will see an increase in allocations to common stocks with high intrinsic value, in accordance with Berkshire’s investment philosophy.

The group’s overall operating performance has exceeded AM Best’s surplus lines industry composite for an extended period of time. The group’s operating performance has continued its favorable trend, mostly driven by low loss ratios and consistent net investment income, which benefits from the effects of still relatively high interest rates on its short duration portfolio. RSUI’s favorable business profile assessment reflects the group’s track record of maintaining a market-leading position and better-than-peer results in the fiercely competitive surplus lines market through hard and soft market cycles.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of RSUI Group:

  • RSUI Indemnity Company
  • Landmark American Insurance Company
  • Covington Specialty Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

