City of Dallas Unifies Police and Fire Operations With Mark43’s Cloud-Native Public Safety Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, today announced that the City of Dallas has selected Mark43 to modernize the Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) operations with an end-to-end public safety platform. The departments are set to deploy Mark43’s multidisciplinary Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile app), and Insights (advanced analytics) across one of the largest and most complex police and fire operations in the United States.

Serving more than 1.3 million residents across 385 square miles, Dallas is the ninth largest city in the United States, with more than 3,100 sworn police officers, and 2,200 fire and rescue personnel. Operating at this scale demands technology that is highly reliable, secure, and able to grow.

“We need technology that works for us, not the other way around,” said Daniel Comeaux, Chief of Police for the City of Dallas. “With Mark43, we are modernizing our mission-critical operating system so we can respond faster, reduce unnecessary administrative work, and deliver more effective, consistent service, strengthening trust and safety across Dallas.”

“For a department of our size, reliability and real-time situational awareness are essential,” said Justin Ball, Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue. “Sharing a cloud-native platform with our police department means our firefighters and EMS crews arrive on scene with accurate, up-to-date information, including when police will arrive, so they can make faster decisions, coordinate more effectively, and focus on what matters most: protecting lives and property.”

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43, said, “Dallas is setting the standard for unified public safety. By bringing the police and fire departments together on the Mark43 cloud-native platform, they’re enabling faster response and stronger coordination across the city. We’re proud to partner with Chief Comeaux and Chief Ball as they modernize operations and help keep their community safe.”

Modernizing Public Safety Through a Unified, Cloud-Native Platform

Leveraging Mark43 CAD and RMS allows police and fire to work as one, removing barriers to information sharing and enabling faster, more coordinated response. “Police and fire go hand-in-hand as part of one public safety family; we show up to calls together every day,” said Allison Hudson, Assistant Director, Media Relations, DPD. “Being on the same platform allows us to streamline communication, increase horizontal collaboration, and respond more effectively. There’s no delay in information getting from one side to the other, which means no delay in service. This all enhances safety for our officers, firefighters, and citizens.”

The built-in NIBRS compliance and streamlined reporting workflows in Mark43 RMS will reduce the administrative burden on officers, freeing up time for work in the community. “By eliminating redundant, manual reporting, especially around NIBRS, we expect to save thousands of hours each year. That’s time our responders can put back into what matters most: answering calls, getting to scenes faster, and serving the community,” said Chief Comeaux.

This upgrade will also provide DPD and DFR with the highest level of configurability to drive innovation and new efficiencies, while guaranteeing the City of Dallas is using the best technology available. “With the way technology has progressed and how criminals are leveraging that same technology, we need to evolve to serve our residents the best way we can,” said John Kohut, Strategic Management Division, DPD. “If we need to configure the system to align with our unique processes or reports, we can do that almost instantly with Mark43, instead of hunting for someone who can program an on-premises application. It’s that agility and configurability of the cloud that really matters.”

When it comes to resiliency, Mark43’s technology will support the City of Dallas in maintaining operational continuity during major incidents, severe weather, or cyber threats. “The redundancy offered by Mark43’s cloud-native infrastructure was an important factor in this decision,” said Kohut. “Having the ability to automatically shift between data centers via AWS GovCloud and stay operational ensures continuity for first responders and the community, which is critical.”

Empowering Police and Fire Operations at Scale

The City of Dallas’ selection of Mark43 also reflects the need for a platform that can scale with the city’s growth, consolidate multiple systems, and adapt quickly as needs evolve.

For DFR, operating on a shared platform strengthens coordination with law enforcement while meeting the demands of a high-volume, time-critical fire and EMS environment.

“Sharing a common CAD gives us a clearer, real-time view of who’s responding to the call,” said James Russ, Assistant Chief over Communications for DFR. “Knowing when units are on the way or already on scene improves coordination and helps us make smarter decisions in the moment. That kind of information sharing is critical, not just for responder safety, but for overall community safety.”

Mobile tools like Mark43 OnScene extend real-time incident intelligence to officers, firefighters, and command staff whether they are in a patrol car, on a fire engine, operating on foot, or responding to large-scale emergencies. “Our long-term vision is to make mobile devices central to how we operate, especially for emergency dispatch,” said Chief Comeaux. “When responders aren’t working out of a vehicle—and are on foot, bike, or motorcycle—they still need the same level of visibility and access to information. Real-time access to CAD and RMS, without relying on in-vehicle systems, improves situational awareness, enhances safety, and allows our teams to operate more efficiently in the field.”

Assistant Chief Russ added, “For our firefighters and EMS crews, having access to the same critical information from the MDC now available anytime on their mobile devices through Mark43 OnScene is a major step forward. Whether they are inside a building or responding in the field, real-time CAD data keeps them informed without waiting for updates or being tied to a vehicle.”

For fire and EMS leaders managing complex, fast-moving incidents, maintaining a clear operational picture across multiple units and agencies is essential for situational awareness and safety.

A Strategic Investment in the Future of Public Safety in Dallas

By consolidating CAD and RMS on a single, shared platform, Dallas is modernizing how police and fire services access information, coordinate response, and communicate during critical incidents. “How quickly we can access information and communicate it to the public, to city leadership, and to our teams in the field makes a huge difference,” said Robert Uribe, Assistant Director, 911 Communications, DPD. “Instead of tracking down information across multiple systems or making a series of calls, we can pull a clear synopsis and communicate with confidence. That reduces strain on dispatch, frees up radio traffic, and helps our teams operate faster and safer. During emergencies, having all the information from initial response through incident close out in one place is a game changer.”

Through Mark43 Insights, DPD and DFR will access shared, real-time dashboards that improve visibility into operations and support more proactive decision-making around staffing, resource allocation, and service delivery. “Having a true single-pane-of-glass view will allow us to communicate faster, reduce duplication, and better support Dallas residents,” said Hudson. “It’s an investment in transparency, accountability, and the future of public safety in Dallas.”

Mark43 was selected following a comprehensive evaluation and procurement process, with support from Freeit Data Solutions, to ensure the City of Dallas’ technology and compliance needs are met now and into the future.

This modernization reflects the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue’s commitment to future-ready technology that supports operational excellence, public trust, and evolving public safety needs. “This is a significant undertaking, and a great deal of thought went into ensuring we selected the right technology platform. Mark43 will allow us to future-proof our operations and enhance how we support our officers, firefighters, and the residents of Dallas today and for years to come,” said Chief Comeaux.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.