$1.2 Billion Bard Financial Services Transitions to Osaic’s Empowered Independence Channel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that Bard Financial Services, Inc. (“Bard Financial”), a Branford, Connecticut-based advisory firm overseeing approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management, has joined Osaic’s Empowered Independence (W-2) channel.

"As we looked ahead, we wanted a business model that allows us to devote more time to clients and provide mentoring to the next generation of advisors, while continuing with a trusted partner for operational support." Share

Bard Financial has partnered with Osaic since 1986. By transitioning to the Empowered Independence model, the team is aligning its long-term growth strategy with a structure designed to support succession and operational scale. The team is led by Financial Advisor Kenneth (Ken) Spitzbard, a 40-year industry veteran who has appeared on several “Best Advisors” lists, including twice on the Financial Times FT 400. He works alongside partners Financial Advisor Jeffrey Welsh, who has 33 years of experience, and Managing Director Julie Cross Hoko, as well as Wealth Advisor Mickey Goldberg and Senior Operations Professional Jackie Weston.

“For nearly four decades, our priority has been delivering thoughtful, relationship-driven guidance to clients across the country,” said Spitzbard. “As we looked ahead, we wanted a business model that allows us to devote more time to clients and provide mentoring to the next generation of advisors, while continuing with a trusted partner for operational support.”

Bard Financial will continue to leverage Osaic’s brokerage and advisory platform while operating under Osaic’s corporate RIA. The model provides centralized infrastructure, compliance oversight and technology resources, enabling the team to focus on client service and long-term business development.

“Osaic’s Empowered Independence channel gives us the operational strength and flexibility to serve clients on our terms,” added Welsh. “It positions our firm to grow while maintaining the culture and relationships that define our practice.”

Bard Financial serves clients nationwide, offering comprehensive wealth management and retirement plan services, including 401(k) consulting. The move reflects continued momentum among established advisory practices seeking enhanced succession alignment and operational efficiency within Osaic’s W-2 framework.

“Ken and his team represent the very best of long-term partnership and advisor excellence,” said Cindy Hamel, Head of Osaic Advisors channel. “Their decision to deepen their relationship with Osaic after more than 40 years speaks volumes about the strength of our platform and our Empowered Independence channel. We’re proud to support their continued growth and their thoughtful approach to succession planning.”

Osaic’s Empowered Independence channel is designed for entrepreneurial advisors who want greater operational leverage while maintaining client-facing autonomy. By centralizing many of the administrative and compliance responsibilities associated with running an independent RIA, the model enables advisors to prioritize client outcomes, talent development and sustainable growth.

To learn more about Osaic, please visit Osaic.com.

The Financial Times "Top 400 Financial Advisers" (FT 400) list is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times (March, 2015). The FT 400 is based on data gathered from firms and verified by broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's performance in six primary areas, including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and accessibility as identified by the FT. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 400. Rankings and recognition from Financial Times are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a current or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance results and such rankings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.