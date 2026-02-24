TÜV Rheinland Strengthens U.S. Portfolio with Integration of Quality Support Group Inc.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TÜV Rheinland in North America, part of TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, has announced the integration of Quality Support Group Inc. (QSG), a U.S.-based consulting and training organization recognized for its technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships. The integration marks a strategic step in strengthening TÜV Rheinland’s service portfolio and expanding its capabilities across the United States and North America.

Strengthening TÜV Rheinland’s Presence in the U.S. Market

Through this integration, TÜV Rheinland reinforces its presence in the region and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, and customer-centric solutions across multiple industries. By combining QSG’s specialized expertise with TÜV Rheinland’s global network, international experience, and trusted brand, the company further advances its long-term growth strategy in the U.S. market.

“By integrating QSG’s expertise into our global organization, we enhance our ability to support customers with more comprehensive, integrated, and future-oriented solutions. Most importantly, we are bringing together highly qualified professionals who share a common commitment to excellence,” said Farhan Ahmed, Vice President Training & Skills Development and Customized Services at TÜV Rheinland.

Technical Excellence and Customer Trust

For more than 30 years, Quality Support Group Inc. has built a strong reputation for excellence, technical competence, and a highly customer-focused approach. As part of TÜV Rheinland — a global organization operating in more than 50 countries — QSG now gains access to new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and value creation for both customers and employees.

“Becoming part of TÜV Rheinland marks an important milestone for QSG. We see a strong alignment in values, technical expertise, and dedication to our customers. This step opens new opportunities for our team to grow, collaborate globally, and continue delivering the high standards our clients expect,” said Angelo Scangas, Founder and Director of Quality Support Group Inc.

Advancing Growth, Innovation, and Customer Value

The integration reflects TÜV Rheinland’s continued investment in expanding its capabilities and supporting customers in an increasingly complex market environment. By combining local expertise with global reach, TÜV Rheinland in North America is better positioned to help organizations address challenges related to quality, safety, compliance, and sustainability.

“Through this acquisition, customers of both organizations will benefit from an expanded portfolio, increased technical depth, and access to TÜV Rheinland’s global resources — while maintaining the high level of service and close customer relationships they value. This milestone also supports our ambition to become a global provider of training and consulting services,” added Nicolas Notis, Global Field Manager for TÜV Rheinland.

The integration also paves the way for the introduction of new and enhanced service offerings, as TÜV Rheinland and QSG continue building a stronger, unified platform for growth and collaboration in the U.S. market.

