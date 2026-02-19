Calvin Klein Fragrances announces ROSALÍA as the face of new euphoria elixirs.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today unveil GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter ROSALÍA as the face of euphoria elixirs, a new collection of three distinct parfum intense creations.

A daring new chapter of the iconic euphoria franchise, euphoria elixirs are a sensorial exploration of confidence, pleasure and sensuality. Embodied by global icon and Calvin Klein ambassador ROSALÍA, the campaign fuses movement and vivid color into a captivating exploration of freedom without limits. Known for her genre-defying sound and commanding visual artistry, ROSALÍA channels the fragrances’ modern femininity into an immersive journey that reflects the energy and individuality of the three distinctive scents.

“The euphoria elixirs are full of energy, possibility of expression and versatility!” said ROSALÍA. “Each of the three scents represents its own mood, but the vanilla notes (which I love) run through all of them, giving a warm and familiar feeling on the skin. This reunion with Calvin Klein has been a dream - I love working with teams that are as inspiring and hardworking as them!”

euphoria elixirs introduce premium, ultra-concentrations that celebrate the versatility of their key ingredient, vanilla – soft yet strong, sweet yet seductive. Richly layered and modern in spirit, the assortment takes shape through three vibrant, emotive interpretations: magnetic elixir, bold elixir and solar elixir.

The euphoria elixirs collection:

Expressive. Radiant. Confident.

This collection explores vanilla—the fruit of the orchid, euphoria’s signature flower—through its full evolution from its fresh, green beginnings (solar elixir) to its vibrant ripeness (magnetic elixir), and finally to its sun-kissed, dried, and toasted warmth (bold elixir). Each scent pairs a distinct vanilla facet with a complementary note to define a clear mood: solar elixir fuses vanilla with mango for a bright, luminously joyful energy; magnetic elixir layers vanilla with musk for a soft, intimately romantic warmth; and bold elixir contrasts vanilla with oakwood for a deeper, more intense impression.

Co-created with master perfumers from some of the world’s most esteemed fragrance houses, all three scents are parfum intense with 28% or more ultra-concentration – the highest fragrance concentration for Calvin Klein Fragrances.

magnetic elixir (musky vanilla)

magnetic elixir captures the irresistible pull of effortless confidence and sensuality. Anchored by Dancing Lady Orchid, ambrette absolute and an indulgent musky vanilla blend, this rich, sweet fragrance has a seductive charm and lingers like a warm touch.

Perfumer: Caroline Dumur

Fragrance House: IFF

bold elixir (oakwood vanilla)

bold elixir is sensual, woody and addictive, channeling the intensity and rich depth of toasted vanilla. This warmth is contrasted by the unexpected presence of smoky orchid, rich oakwood and jasmine absolute. The result is a daring scent, exuding unapologetic confidence.

Perfumers: Carlos Benaim, Domitille Michalon, Caroline Dumur

Fragrance House: IFF

solar elixir (mango vanilla)

solar elixir is a radiant expression of joy – pure, luminous and full of life. Inspired by the blooming vanilla flower in its rare green and fruity stage, the fragrance is brightened by the warm glow of Golden Orchid and juicy mango. This elixir radiates with vibrant energy, evoking the sensation of skin warmed by the sun.

Perfumer: Nicolas Bonneville

Fragrance House: dsm-firmenich

The Packaging:

The original euphoria bottle remains a timeless, sculptural icon. For the new euphoria elixirs, this classic design has been reinvented through color – vivid hues of magnetic pink, bold purple and solar yellow reflect youthful energy and individuality. The signature cap has also been infused with monochromatic color for a striking visual parallel to the intense juice.

The Campaign:

Following her Calvin Klein underwear debut in September 2025, ROSALÍA now stars in the Calvin Klein Fragrances campaign for euphoria elixirs, shot by Carlijn Jacobs. Across the visuals, ROSALÍA amplifies the spirit of euphoria – feminine, sensual and confident – through her unique ability to evoke emotion through movement and performance. Set in a surreal, sensorial world, ROSALÍA embodies each elixir’s distinct attitude across magnetic, bold and solar universes as unlimited possibilities of self-expression and freedom come to life.

Availability:

Calvin Klein euphoria elixirs will be available on calvinklein.com and retailers worldwide beginning February 19, 2026.

Available in 100 ml, 50 ml, 30 ml, and 10 ml.

Credits:

Campaign Video & Photographer: Carlijn Jacobs

Music Credits:

artist: ROSALÍA , song:“Dios Es Un Stalker” / album: LUX

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand’s distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2024.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.pvh.com.

Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About COTY Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and lnstagram.