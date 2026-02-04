Pachamama Coffee Achieves Regenerative Organic Certification® for Peru and Machu Picchu Coffees

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pachamama Coffee, the leading 100% farmer-owned coffee brand in North America, is proud to announce that two of its flagship coffees — Peru and Machu Picchu — are now Regenerative Organic Certified®, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to organic farming, environmental stewardship, and vertical integration in specialty coffee.

The Regenerative Organic Certified® designation, overseen by the nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance, recognizes agricultural practices that restore soil health, strengthen ecosystems, and support farmer livelihoods. In Peru, this certification reflects the work of COCLA, a farmer-owned cooperative in the Cusco region and one of Pachamama Coffee’s founding members. While this certification currently applies to COCLA in Peru, Pachamama Coffee is working toward expanding the Regenerative Organic Certified® designation over time across its other founding members in Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, and Ethiopia.

“Pachamama’s owners have practiced regenerative farming for generations, guided by indigenous knowledge in reciprocity with nature,” said Thaleon Tremain, co-founder and CEO of Pachamama Coffee. “Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee acknowledges the farmers’ valuable work while Pachamama’s ownership model ensures greater profits and incentives for farmers to fight climate change.”

For COCLA’s smallholder farmers, regenerative organic agriculture is not new. Indigenous communities in the Andes have farmed in balance with nature for generations, building healthy soil, growing diverse crops together, protecting shade trees, and working with natural cycles. Regenerative Organic certification brings shared standards and global recognition to this ancestral knowledge, reinforcing practices that have long shaped daily farm life.

“Pachamama Coffee represents what Regenerative Organic Certified® is meant to recognize - farmers leading with integrity and a deep commitment to the land,” said Christopher Gergen, CEO of the Regenerative Organic Alliance. “This certification honors generations of regenerative practices while providing recognition and visibility for farmer-owned brands and leaders like Pachamama that are showing what a truly regenerative future can look like.”

Pachamama Coffee is 100% owned and governed by smallholder farmers in Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, and Ethiopia. This farmer-owned business model enhances coffee quality by keeping beans closer to their source, limiting travel time, and connecting consumers directly to producers. Pachamama’s organic, shade-grown coffees are allowed to mature slowly under ideal conditions, developing a rich, complex character with vivid notes of chocolate, nuts, and subtle fruitiness, without harsh acidity or bitterness.

Pacha Mama means Mother Earth in the Quechua language of Peru. In Andean culture, farming is guided by reciprocity with nature — the understanding that the land gives generously when it is cared for in return. This principle continues to shape Pachamama’s industry-leading approach to long-term sustainability in coffee.

Pachamama Coffee is the leading farmer-owned coffee brand in North America and a global cooperative representing more than half a million smallholder farmers. Founded in 2006 by coffee farmers in Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, and Ethiopia, Pachamama is based in Sacramento, California, where it roasts organic coffee daily in small batches, operates five specialty cafés, offers direct-to-consumer subscriptions, and runs a national wholesale program. Pachamama Coffee is now Regenerative Organic Certified® for coffee from Peru and has been recognized with the 2021 Specialty Coffee Association’s Sustainability Award for Business Model and the 2024 Sustainable Food Award for Sustainability Pioneer. Learn more at pachamamacoffee.com.