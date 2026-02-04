Murata’s Releases Technology Guide to Enhance Power Stability in AI-driven Data Centers

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has launched a new technology guide entitled: ‘Optimizing Power Delivery Networks for AI Servers in Next-Generation Data Centers.’ Available on the company’s website, the guide introduces specific power delivery network optimization solutions for AI servers that enhance power stability and reduce power losses across the data center infrastructure.

The guide addresses the rapid advancement and adoption of AI, a trend driving the continuous rollout of new data centers worldwide. As the industry moves toward higher voltage operations and increased equipment density, the resulting increase in overall power consumption has made stable power delivery a critical business issue for data center operators. Consequently, the guide focuses on power circuit design for data centers, providing a detailed overview of market trends, evolving technologies in power delivery, and the key challenges the sector currently faces.

To assist engineers and designers, the guide is structured to provide a market overview that breaks down power consumption and technology trends within power lines. It further addresses market challenges and solutions by examining key considerations in power-line design and exploring how the evolution of power placement architectures can facilitate power stabilization and loss reduction.

Murata supports these architectural improvements with a broad product lineup that addresses advanced and evolving power delivery methods, including multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), silicon capacitors, polymer aluminum electrolytic capacitors, inductors, chip ferrite beads, and thermistors. Furthermore, the company provides comprehensive design-stage support, using advanced analysis technologies to assist with component placement and selection. Backed by a robust global supply and support network, Murata continues to deliver tangible value by solving power-related challenges in data centers.

Optimizing Power Delivery Networks for AI Servers in Next-Generation Data Centers

