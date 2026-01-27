Advanced Flood Protection Installed by Flood Risk America at Shriners Children’s Hospital Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shriners Children’s Hospital in Tampa has strengthened its flood resilience with a new flood protection installation by Flood Risk America (FRA). Located right along the coast, the hospital faces growing risk to essential areas, including its parking garage, elevator access points, and building entryways.

With this system in place, the facility now has a layer of protection to better withstand flood events. Share

Shriners Children’s is a world-renowned nonprofit pediatric hospital dedicated to providing specialized, family-centered care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and more, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

“Many families rely on Shriners Children’s Hospital for life-changing care, which we don’t take lightly,” says Stephen Gill, founder and Managing Partner at Flood Risk America. “Providing the right flood protection to medical facilities ensures that care can continue without interruption, even during severe weather.”

Growing Risk of Flooding to Essential Buildings

As climate change drives more frequent and intense storms, flooding is becoming an increasing threat to essential facilities, particularly healthcare buildings in coastal and low-lying regions like Tampa. Even minor water intrusion can quickly disable parking areas, elevators, and entryways, restricting access and creating serious safety risks for patients, families, and medical staff.

Because hospitals must remain fully operational at all times, flood protection systems must be quick to deploy, easy to install, and non-disruptive while providing reliable protection without permanent alterations that could interfere with daily care or emergency response.

Protecting the Hospital’s Most Vulnerable Points

As a solution, FRA installed its patented and customized FRA Flood Panel system, designed for rapid deployment and reliable, watertight technology.

Key areas protected include:

Parking Garage Entrances & Ramps – Keeps floodwater out of parking areas, protecting vehicles and electrical equipment.

– Keeps floodwater out of parking areas, protecting vehicles and electrical equipment. Elevator Access Points – Protects elevators from costly flood damage and prevents lengthy downtime that can be disruptive to the facility.

– Protects elevators from costly flood damage and prevents lengthy downtime that can be disruptive to the facility. Main Entryways & Exterior Doors – Blocks water at vulnerable entrances to keep the facility safe and dry.

Each solution was customized to integrate seamlessly with the hospital’s existing infrastructure.

About Flood Risk America

Flood Risk America specializes in custom flood protection systems designed for virtually all types of buildings. By combining marine-grade and corrosion-resistant flood products with a truly tailored approach, FRA helps clients protect their property, maintain operations, and ensure safety in flood-prone regions.

“Our team is honored to support an institution that delivers hope to children and families every day,” says Stephen Gill. “With this system in place, the facility now has a layer of protection to better withstand flood events.”