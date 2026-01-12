Royal Neighbors of America® Modernizes Annuities Processing with Zinnia

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity (L&A) technology company, announced the successful launch of The Policy Processor (TPP) with Royal Neighbors of America, a membership organization offering L&A products. Royal Neighbors is the first carrier to process annuities on TPP, marking an important step forward in its digital transformation and mission to serve members with greater speed and simplicity.

TPP is a trusted new business and underwriting platform used by carriers nationwide. It delivers AI-powered intelligence, integrated workflows, and flexible configuration tools that help carriers streamline underwriting and case management operations. By unifying all case information into a single dashboard, TPP eliminates manual steps, reduces fragmentation, and enables faster, more consistent decisions across teams.

“This launch gives us the flexibility to deliver the experience our members and agents expect,” said Zarifa Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors of America. “Members will experience faster, more seamless service, while agents gain time to focus on their clients. It’s a meaningful advancement in our mission to insure lives and serve communities.”

The launch marks the first time TPP has been used to support annuities case management. It establishes a single platform for managing all case, policy data, workflow processes and steps, removing the need to navigate multiple systems. With the ability to support a range of L&A products, distribution channels, and application types, TPP enables Royal Neighbors to process annuities alongside its Single Premium Whole Life business with greater consistency and efficiency.

“Royal Neighbors is deeply focused on serving members and supporting agents, and this launch helps them do both,” said George Esposito, CEO of Zinnia. “TPP consolidates the work of annuity case management into one platform, cutting friction and enabling faster, more reliable processing. We’re proud to help advance their mission with a modern foundation that can grow with their business.“

The collaboration reflects deep alignment between the two organizations’ goals to deliver next-generation experiences that are simple, transparent, and human-centered.

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge Industries business, simplifies L&A insurance by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry’s most critical needs. Zinnia enables carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, ultimately helping more people get the coverage they need and the service they deserve. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.

About Royal Neighbors of America

For 130 years, Royal Neighbors of America has remained committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities℠.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a Difference℠ through their tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to make an impact in their communities, savings on prescriptions, health screenings, grief support, and more.

In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed in December 2024. In 2024, Royal Neighbors delivered $43.85 million in Social Good impact and record revenue. In 2024, Royal Neighbors received its eighth Great Place to Work® certification and was rated as a 2025 Best Insurance Company by Forbes.