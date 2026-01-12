-

Royal Neighbors of America® Modernizes Annuities Processing with Zinnia

Transforming Annuity Operations with The Policy Processor (TPP): An Industry-Leading New Business and Underwriting Platform for Streamlined Case Management

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity (L&A) technology company, announced the successful launch of The Policy Processor (TPP) with Royal Neighbors of America, a membership organization offering L&A products. Royal Neighbors is the first carrier to process annuities on TPP, marking an important step forward in its digital transformation and mission to serve members with greater speed and simplicity.

TPP is a trusted new business and underwriting platform used by carriers nationwide. It delivers AI-powered intelligence, integrated workflows, and flexible configuration tools that help carriers streamline underwriting and case management operations. By unifying all case information into a single dashboard, TPP eliminates manual steps, reduces fragmentation, and enables faster, more consistent decisions across teams.

“This launch gives us the flexibility to deliver the experience our members and agents expect,” said Zarifa Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors of America. “Members will experience faster, more seamless service, while agents gain time to focus on their clients. It’s a meaningful advancement in our mission to insure lives and serve communities.”

The launch marks the first time TPP has been used to support annuities case management. It establishes a single platform for managing all case, policy data, workflow processes and steps, removing the need to navigate multiple systems. With the ability to support a range of L&A products, distribution channels, and application types, TPP enables Royal Neighbors to process annuities alongside its Single Premium Whole Life business with greater consistency and efficiency.

“Royal Neighbors is deeply focused on serving members and supporting agents, and this launch helps them do both,” said George Esposito, CEO of Zinnia. “TPP consolidates the work of annuity case management into one platform, cutting friction and enabling faster, more reliable processing. We’re proud to help advance their mission with a modern foundation that can grow with their business.“

The collaboration reflects deep alignment between the two organizations’ goals to deliver next-generation experiences that are simple, transparent, and human-centered.

About Zinnia
Zinnia, an Eldridge Industries business, simplifies L&A insurance by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry’s most critical needs. Zinnia enables carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, ultimately helping more people get the coverage they need and the service they deserve. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.

About Royal Neighbors of America
For 130 years, Royal Neighbors of America has remained committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities℠.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a Difference℠ through their tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to make an impact in their communities, savings on prescriptions, health screenings, grief support, and more.

In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed in December 2024. In 2024, Royal Neighbors delivered $43.85 million in Social Good impact and record revenue. In 2024, Royal Neighbors received its eighth Great Place to Work® certification and was rated as a 2025 Best Insurance Company by Forbes.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Prosek Partners
pro-zinnia@prosek.com

Royal Neighbors of America
Marie Young
marie.young@royalneighbors.org

Industry:

Zinnia

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Prosek Partners
pro-zinnia@prosek.com

Royal Neighbors of America
Marie Young
marie.young@royalneighbors.org

More News From Zinnia

Zinnia CEO and Chair Michele Trogni Announces Retirement

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity technology company (“the Company”), today announced that Michele Trogni has announced her retirement from her role as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Company. Michele will serve as a Senior Advisor to Eldridge Industries (Zinnia’s parent company) and its affiliates, including Zinnia, through at least 2027. In this capacity she will continue to contribute strategic guidance to Eldridge Industries, Zinnia’s Board, and...

Zinnia Unveils The Policy Processor 8.0: An AI-Powered Leap Forward in L&A Underwriting

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity (L&A) technology company, today announced the launch of The Policy Processor (TPP) 8.0, the latest evolution of its trusted underwriting platform. Built on a cloud-based architecture, TPP 8.0 delivers scalability, security, and continuous innovation to meet evolving business needs. It enables carriers to modernize underwriting with AI-enabled summarization, integrated reinsurance workflows, and low-code configuration to t...

Zinnia Announces Major Cloud Migration Milestone to Support Processing of Over 55% of Digital Annuity Sales in U.S.

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity (L&A) insurance technology company, today announced a significant technology milestone: the migration of Zinnia’s core order entry solution, AnnuityNet, to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Zinnia processes over 55% of annuities submitted by the bank and broker-dealer community in the U.S., now running on AWS infrastructure. This move marks an important step forward in modernizing the technology infrastructure for annuity distri...
Back to Newsroom