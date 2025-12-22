The Hackett Group® Launches XT™ and AIXelerator™ to Complete Full Suite of Gen AI-Assisted Platforms

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading Gen AI consulting and digital transformation firm, today announced the launch of XT™ and AIXelerator™ – two new Gen AI-enabled service delivery platforms designed to significantly accelerate and enhance the strategic insight and speed of transformation and technology implementation engagements. These platforms redefine the way transformation consulting and software implementation teams deliver engagements by leveraging the company’s proprietary solution language model (SLM) and its globally recognized performance and best practices process intelligence IP.

“XT™ and AIXelerator™ are redefining the way consulting teams deliver strategic value, at a speed previously unattainable without Gen AI delivery platforms. We have now created a full suite of Gen AI-assisted platforms that support all our engagements." Share

“XT™ and AIXelerator™ are redefining the way consulting teams deliver strategic value, at a speed previously unattainable without Gen AI delivery platforms,” said Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group®. “We have now created a full suite of Gen AI-assisted platforms that support all our engagements.”

The full suite of service delivery platforms includes:

Hackett AI XPLR™ and ZBrain™, which support Gen AI ideation through implementation initiatives,

AskHackett.ai™, which supports the firm’s Executive Advisory and Market Intelligence programs,

XT™, which supports business transformation engagements, and

AIXelerator™, which supports software implementation engagements.

Learn more about XT™and AIXelerator™ in this video.

“This is not just new technology – it’s a new operating model for how our teams engage with clients and deliver work,” said Paulo Dominguez, chief AI innovation officer at The Hackett Group®. “By embedding Gen AI throughout the delivery life cycle, we’re equipping our people with platforms that significantly amplify their expertise and reinforce the standards that have defined The Hackett Group® for more than 30 years.”

Powered by The Hackett Group’s proprietary SLM and Hackett Intelligence: The foundation behind the company’s AI platforms

These platforms are powered by The Hackett Group’s proprietary SLM – built on Hackett Intelligence, including industry and process-specific process flows, performance benchmarks, best practices, and engagement insights. It is designed to deliver measurable, context-aware insights that are unmatched by general-purpose technology AI tools. Hackett Intelligence empowers and amplifies its consultants while introducing a simplified way for customers to evaluate ideas through intuitive natural-language interactions, guided workflows, and accelerated decision-making.

XT™: A unified AI platform for consulting-led business transformation

XT™ is The Hackett Group’s AI-enabled delivery platform that helps consulting teams convert large volumes of client data into high-quality transformation outputs faster and with greater coherence. The platform uses The Hackett Group’s proprietary SLM and Hackett Intelligence to ingest and interpret structured and unstructured data across systems, documents, and stakeholder inputs, and provide highly informed and impactful solutions.

AIXelerator™: AI-enabled delivery for software implementation engagements

AIXelerator™ is a next-generation project delivery platform that brings The Hackett Group’s proprietary SLM and Hackett Intelligence directly into the software implementation life cycle – streamlining core activities and enhancing consistency across every aspect of delivery. The system supports teams from discovery and requirements through design, build, test, deploy, and monitor phases.

XT™and AIXelerator™ enable consultants to progress more quickly from data gathering to actionable recommendations – freeing them to focus on strategic judgment, stakeholder engagement, and crafting outcome-driven road maps, reducing transformation and technology engagement effort by up to 40% while delivering more actionable strategic value to clients.

About The Hackett Group®

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a Gen AI strategic consulting and digital transformation firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using Hackett AI XPLR™, ZBrain™, XT™, AIXelerator™ and AskHackett.ai™ and Quantum Leap® platforms, the company’s experienced professionals and engineers help organizations realize the power of Gen AI from ideation through implementation to achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results with unprecedented speed, allowing it to be key architects of their Gen AI journey. The company’s expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from enterprise performance benchmarks from the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 90% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 51% of the FTSE 100. Visit us at www.thehackettgroup.com.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group®, quadrant logo, and Digital World Class® are the registered marks of The Hackett Group®.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group® to effectively market its digital transformation, our ability to transition our capabilities to support generative artificial intelligence (AI)-related consulting services and solutions and other consulting services, our ability to effectively integrate acquisitions into our operations, our ability to manage joint ventures and successfully cooperate with our joint venture partners, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group® and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group® does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.