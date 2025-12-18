Nu Skin Unveils Prysm iO™: An Evolution in Intelligent Nutritional Wellness

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), the world’s #1 company for beauty and wellness device systems*, introduced Prysm iO™, a breakthrough intelligent nutritional wellness platform designed to provide powerful insights into one’s personal health and wellness by helping users track their carotenoid levels, key nutrients that combat oxidative stress in the body. This proprietary intelligent wellness device and associated app is being released exclusively to Nu Skin brand representatives beginning in the fourth quarter and will be made available to the broader public market throughout 2026.

"We’re giving people clearer insights into their health so they can make more informed choices and move forward with confidence." Share

Prysm iO uses advanced skin-scanning technology to provide a fingertip measurement of carotenoids, powerful antioxidants that reflect the body’s nutritional status and overall antioxidant health. This AI-powered platform provides powerful insights across the four key domains of health, including diet, fitness, lifestyle and supplementation. A simple and non-invasive finger-scan on the compact, portable device gives you real data in less than 15 seconds without lab visits or complicated testing.

"Prysm iO isn’t just a device, it’s a shift toward intelligent, personalized wellness," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO. "People are investing significant time, effort and money into their health but still asking, ‘Is what I'm doing actually working?’ Prysm iO gives them clear, real-time insights backed by science so they can make informed choices that support their goals. We’re giving people clearer insights into their health so they can make more informed choices and move forward with confidence."

Grounded in 20+ Years of Research

Built on over two decades of carotenoid science and measurement innovation, Prysm iO incorporates patent-pending Spectral Rai Technology, which captures more than 70,000 hyperspectral absorption measurements (6,000+ per second) per scan. A proprietary AI-powered algorithm then converts that data into a personalized “Prysm Score,” leveraging proven Raman-spectroscopy techniques to turn complex readings into simple insight. This intelligent platform is strengthened by a database of more than 21 million antioxidant scans of more than 10 million people in nearly 50 countries from Nu Skin’s BioPhotonic Scanners, providing a unique ability to aggregate insights and trends.

Actionable Insights That Empower

With each scan, users receive their personal Prysm Score plus tailored feedback on how their current nutrition and supplement routine supports antioxidant levels. When used regularly, Prysm iO enables tracking of progress over time, helping users make informed adjustments to their routines for better wellness outcomes.

Prysm iO integrates seamlessly with Nu Skin’s broader wellness ecosystem, including Prysm-certified supplements such as LifePak®, MYND360™ Mind Full, Beauty Focus® Collagen+, ageLOC® Youth, Pharmanex® Eye Formula and G3®. These Prysm-certified supplements are clinically proven and guaranteed to improve an individual’s Prysm Score.

Clinically Tested for Precision and Impact

In a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 46 healthy adults conducted by Nu Skin, both the BioPhotonic Scanner S3 and a Prysm iO prototype demonstrated similar carotenoid tracking capabilities. Participants taking targeted supplements experienced:

43 to 46% increases in skin carotenoid levels after 12 weeks as measured by the S3 and Prysm iO prototype

44% increase in serum vitamin C levels

26% increase in serum selenium levels

In addition, self-reported benefits included higher energy levels (71% of participants), improved overall health (75%) and stronger immune support (82%).

Additional studies with prestigious, worldwide universities are nearing completion with results expected early next year. This includes research with Dr. Anne Chang of Stanford Medicine, Dr. Cai of Jiao Tong University in China and Dr. Hanjoe Kim of Yonsei University in South Korea.

Launching into a Growing Personalized-Wellness Landscape

Prysm iO arrives at a pivotal moment when consumers demand personalized, data-driven wellness solutions. With Statista Research projecting the global wellness market to reach $9 trillion by 2028 and connected health technologies growing at more than 20% CAGR according to Grand View Research, Nu Skin is positioned to lead with innovation and insight.

Internal research indicates strong commercial momentum: 84% of Nu Skin brand affiliates believe Prysm iO will help attract new customers, and 62% of surveyed consumers expressed interest in purchasing supplements after learning about the technology.

Launch Timeline

Prysm iO is now available for qualified Nu Skin brand representatives. Consumers will be able to purchase devices from Nu Skin brand representatives in early 2026 with a full consumer launch scheduled for mid-2026. This phased rollout ensures product availability, training and platform support across markets.

About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an intelligent beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of scientific research, the company’s products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty and wellness device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited: At-Home Beauty and Wellness Device Systems on a total retail level in RSP, excluding salon services that may offer packages; research conducted May - July 2025.